Great Expectations? Just talk it out

There is suddenly a new demon in the world. He is a sneaky old demon with paranormal adaptive skills, lurking eternally. His name is ‘Expectation’. Whether I receive rich new-age wisdom from a 25-year-old, brows knitted in concentration, body language victorious with swaggy self-awareness, or discuss philosophy with an 80-year-old, face, a beautiful map of lived-in lines, eyes gentle with wisdom and love.

But the line remains the same: “The problem with all relationships is ‘expectations’.”

What are expectations? The belief that something (generally linked to our self-interest) will happen. So, we choose to abandon the scope of uncertainty and live in a state of anticipation of the ‘prospect’.