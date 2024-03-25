Building your tribe

Have a tribe antennae: Know what you really want from life, have some self awareness and know when someone resonates the same frequency.

Be a tribe hustler: Once you recognise a potential tribesperson, relentlessly pursue till they succumb.

Share, Share, Share: Open up and allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Receive: The soul group of friends are wise. They appreciate you and give constructive feedback. Acknowledge and value their wisdom. Take their support in making the necessary changes.

This Holi, I send lots of love and good wishes. May your life have a bouquet of colourful friends, each adding a rich hue to your already exuberant life.