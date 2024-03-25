New survey reveals why singles are opting for 'mundane dates'

Do you find yourself opting for simplistic dates over fancy ones? Well, you might just be sailing on the same boat as singles from Bengaluru who are falling into the trend of ‘mundane dating.’

According to Bumble’s new study, 77% of Bangaloreans who participated in a survey say they are choosing more mundane dates and swiping left on the sophisticated ones. This is more relevant for women (80%) over men (75%) in the city.

Further, 42% of the respondents believe that such dates can help them understand their partners better while allowing them to find comfort in the simplicity and authenticity of the arrangement.

As they ditch the fancy date setups, 37% of the people said they find it easy to have meaningful conversations and bask in the joy of little things without having to stress.

As they take control of their dating lives and own it, 56% of the respondents revealed that they are no longer willing to be with someone who does not even make the effort to spend time with them.