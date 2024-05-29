Online dating app re-launches 'queer kit' ahead of Pride Month 2024

Online dating can be a rollercoaster ride and a guide that helps you navigate through this world as a queer person while also ensuring essentials like setting boundaries and staying safe would be a definite a plus.
Keeping that in mind, Tinder has re-launched a Queer Dating Starter Pack made just for India. This guide, created with the folks at Gaysi Family, is your one-stop shop for all things queer dating on Tinder.
Feeling unsure about your identity? Wondering if you're ready to put yourself out there? This guide's got you covered.
Whether you're a seasoned dater or just dipping your toes into the pool for the first time, this checklist is packed with tips to help you navigate the world of online connections with confidence.
The QKnit is designed to give practical advice based on real-life experiences of the queer community with an FAQ section that addresses common concerns.
The Queer Dating Starter Pack connects right up with the LetsTalkGender guide launched last year. This now gives all the information your dating life needs.
Dating apps are becoming a popular way for young adults to explore who they are and who they connect with. This guide can become a game-changer as young daters turn to apps like Tinder to help them freely express themselves and break down those old-fashioned stereotypes.
Tinder's Aahana Dhar says they are all for inclusivity. They have features like More Genders and Sexual Orientation to support users from coming out to finding their crew. This guide is just another way to help find those special connections.
(Written by Namitha Acharya)