Online dating app re-launches 'queer kit' ahead of Pride Month 2024

Online dating can be a rollercoaster ride and a guide that helps you navigate through this world as a queer person while also ensuring essentials like setting boundaries and staying safe would be a definite a plus.

Keeping that in mind, Tinder has re-launched a Queer Dating Starter Pack made just for India. This guide, created with the folks at Gaysi Family, is your one-stop shop for all things queer dating on Tinder.

Feeling unsure about your identity? Wondering if you're ready to put yourself out there? This guide's got you covered.

Whether you're a seasoned dater or just dipping your toes into the pool for the first time, this checklist is packed with tips to help you navigate the world of online connections with confidence.

The QKnit is designed to give practical advice based on real-life experiences of the queer community with an FAQ section that addresses common concerns.