Master the ‘Triangle Method’ to flirt without being creepy

When it comes to flirting, the most powerful moves are often the most subtle. One technique that's been making the rounds is the Triangle Method: a simple yet highly effective way to create chemistry using just your eyes.

What is the Triangle Method?

Imagine your conversation partner’s face as an upside-down triangle: their eyes form the top two points, and their mouth is the bottom point. As you’re speaking with them, you move your gaze slowly and delicately — from one eye to the other, then down to their mouth, and back up to the first eye. This forms an invisible triangular path that conveys interest without saying a word.

The whole process should take about two seconds — enough time to be felt, but not so long that it becomes obvious or uncomfortable. The intention behind the Triangle Method is to build connection and intrigue, not to come across as intense or unsettling.

Instead of staring or fixating, think of it as gently brushing your attention across their features. Your eye movement should be soft, warm and natural — almost as if you’re letting your gaze flow where your mind naturally wants to wander.

This technique is a little more subtle than the ‘Sticky Eyes’ method, which many claim is a “sure-fire way of securing a date!” Here, you lock eyes with your target, then look away as if you've been caught. But the next time you glance over, you maintain eye contact — and don’t break it until they do.