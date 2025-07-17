World Emoji Day: Emojis that could make or break your match!

Think emojis are so 2015? Think again. This World Emoji Day (yes, it’s a thing — mark your calendars for July 17), Tinder is diving deep into the digital language of love, decoding how tiny icons are shaping big feelings on the world’s most popular dating app.

World Emoji Day 2025: The top emojis for bios and messages revealed by new data

According to fresh insights from Tinder’s internal data, emojis are alive and very well — especially among Indian Gen Z and Millennial singles navigating the dating scene in 2025. In fact, about 1 in 5 first messages on the app now includes at least one emoji. Whether it’s a wink, a sparkle, or a perfectly placed red heart, emojis have become a powerful — if occasionally puzzling — shorthand for flirting, teasing, and expressing intent.

And here’s proof that the emoji era isn’t over — it’s just evolving.

India’s favourite emojis right now

Gen Z (18–25)

❤️ Red Heart

😉 Winking Face

✨ Sparkles

Age 26+

❤️ Red Heart

😉 Winking Face

😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

Whether you’re 21 or 31, a red heart still goes a long way — but a well-timed wink might just be the universal icebreaker.

Emoji use around the globe

Globally, the emoji flirt game is strong in countries like the United States, Brazil, Germany, France, and Spain, where bios are lit up with:

Top emojis in bios:

😉 Winking Face

❤️ Red Heart

😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

✨ Sparkles

😂 Face with Tears of Joy

Top emojis in messages:

😂 Face with Tears of Joy

🤣 Rolling on the Floor Laughing

😅 Grinning Face with Sweat

😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

😁 Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes

So, if you’re getting LOLs and winks from your match in Madrid or Mumbai, you’re definitely not alone.

The emojis that could be tanking your match

While some emojis help set the vibe — others are a one-way ticket to ghost town. Tinder has spotted patterns in emojis that often show up right before someone gets ghosted.

Risky business emojis:

😤 Face with steam from nose – You might be coming on too strong.

😗 Kissing Face – Confusing. Is it affection or a system glitch?

😴 Sleeping Face – Bored already? This sends the wrong message.

😣 Persevering Face – Intense feelings, too soon.

🥺 Pleading Face – Emotionally clingy vibes.

And in case you’re tempted to throw in a cheeky 🍆 or 🍑 — consider this your warning. Tinder’s data shows that including both in a message can halve your chances of exchanging numbers. Unless you’re both clearly on the same wavelength, keep your fruit and veg where they belong: the supermarket.

Emojis aren’t cancelled — just rebranded

Despite the rumours, Gen Z hasn’t fully cancelled emojis — they’ve just given them a new tone. Think less earnest, more ironic. And absolutely no 😂 or 😭 unless you’re aiming for some sarcasm or passive-aggressive undertones.

Tinder reports that nearly 25% of users who include emojis in their bios are aged 18 to 25, proving that the emoji still reigns — just with a new twist.

So, before you send that first message, double-check your emoji game. Your next match might be just one sparkle or wink away.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain