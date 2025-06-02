Live dating shows may be the new way to meet potential partners in India

Dating apps promised connection, but more often than not, they’ve delivered burnout. Endless swipes, ghosted conversations, and superficial matches have left many young people feeling disillusioned and they're looking for something different.

Live dating shows are gaining prominence

Across cities in India, a new wave of dating events is challenging the norms of digital romance. These live shows bring strangers on stage, blindfold them, hand them ice-breakers and questions, and help them navigate the bumpy terrain of first encounters in real-time, all in front of an audience. It’s spontaneous, it’s messy, and it’s resonating with a generation craving more organic, human ways to meet people.

The Pyaar Vyaar Show

One standout in this scene is The Pyaar Vyaar Show, co-founded by Chintan Daka and hosted by Anisha Shetty and Rahil Shukla. Described as "a revolutionary dating experience," the show focuses on personality and compatibility before physical appearance comes into play.

“The goal,” says the team, “is to redefine modern dating by fostering meaningful relationships that go beyond looks.” Participants often wear blindfolds to remove the pressure of physical judgment, allowing emotional and intellectual connection to take center stage.