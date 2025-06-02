Live dating shows may be the new way to meet potential partners in India

Dating apps promised connection, but more often than not, they’ve delivered burnout. Endless swipes, ghosted conversations, and superficial matches have left many young people feeling disillusioned and they're looking for something different.
Across cities in India, a new wave of dating events is challenging the norms of digital romance. These live shows bring strangers on stage, blindfold them, hand them ice-breakers and questions, and help them navigate the bumpy terrain of first encounters in real-time, all in front of an audience. It’s spontaneous, it’s messy, and it’s resonating with a generation craving more organic, human ways to meet people.
The Pyaar Vyaar Show
One standout in this scene is The Pyaar Vyaar Show, co-founded by Chintan Daka and hosted by Anisha Shetty and Rahil Shukla. Described as "a revolutionary dating experience," the show focuses on personality and compatibility before physical appearance comes into play.
“The goal,” says the team, “is to redefine modern dating by fostering meaningful relationships that go beyond looks.” Participants often wear blindfolds to remove the pressure of physical judgment, allowing emotional and intellectual connection to take center stage.
Taking a different approach is Pitch Your Friend (@pitchafriend.mumbai), a quirky live event where people pitch their single friends to an audience. Think: slideshow presentations, skits, poems, or musical odes, all done to help their bestie find a match.
“Not pitching? Just come hang, cheer on the pitchers, and meet new folks in a super chill setting,” says the event’s tagline. It’s part open mic, part dating show, part social mixer and it’s capturing the hearts of those tired of swiping on dating apps.
Andha Pyaar, hosted by @viveksamtani, takes cues from both modern dating formats and classic Indian matchmaking. Participants engage in blindfolded interactions, where touch, voice, and chemistry guide the experience.
Audience member Shambhavi notes, “Dating is still a new concept for many here, but humour helps dissipate tension and helps tradition meet modernity.”
Blend comedy and chemistry
Shows like First Move, hosted by comedians Nirmal Pillai (@mahlyf_mahrulez) and Abhishek Kumar (@theabishekkumar), take a humorous spin on dating. They bring singles on stage, guide them through conversations and challenges, all while keeping the crowd entertained.
This blend of comedy and courtship is helping dating lose some of its seriousness and awkwardness. It transforms first meetings into something more playful and public, where even if love doesn’t bloom, at least everyone has a good laugh.
What these shows have in common is their rejection of the overly curated, often alienating experience of dating apps. Instead, they embrace vulnerability, humour, and real-time connection.
For Gen Z and millennials, they’re a rebellion against the swipe fatigue, a craving for connection in its rawest form.
Whether it’s through poetry, blindfolds, or spontaneous skits, love is getting a well-deserved reboot, and this time, it's happening on stage.