What is Living Apart Together (LAT) and here are things that you need to know about it

What is Living Apart Together?

Living Apart Together (LAT) is a term used to describe couples who are in an intimate relationship but choose to live at separate addresses. This arrangement can be a conscious choice or due to circumstances such as work, finances, or family obligations.

Here's what we need to know about the important aspects of LAT relationships:

Intimate relationship, separate homes: The core of LAT is maintaining a committed romantic relationship while residing in different households.

Voluntary or involuntary: Couples may choose this arrangement for independence and personal space, or it may be due to factors preventing cohabitation.

Not just 'dating': LAT relationships are generally considered more committed than casual dating, often involving a sense of partnership and a future together, even if not cohabiting.

A growing trend: While it existed in the past, LAT is becoming more visible and prevalent in many societies.

Why are people choosing LAT

Desire for independence and autonomy: Both partners may value having their own space, routines, and personal time.

Career or educational commitments: Work or study locations can make living together impractical.

Financial constraints: Affording a shared home might not be feasible.

Previous negative experiences: One or both partners may have had negative experiences with cohabitation in the past.

Preserving existing family homes: One partner may want to maintain a home for children from a previous relationship.

Avoiding traditional gender roles: Some individuals, particularly older women, may prefer LAT to avoid a traditional division of labour in the household.

Maintaining personal space and habits: Differences in lifestyle, habits, or preferences (e.g., sleep schedules, cleanliness) can be easier to manage in separate homes.

Keeping the romance alive: Some couples find that living apart makes their time together more intentional and exciting.

What might be the advantages of LAT

Increased independence: Each partner retains control over their own space, time, and decisions.

Reduced daily conflicts: Less friction over household chores, routines, and personal habits.

Enhanced quality time: Time spent together can be more focused and appreciated.

Personal growth: More space to focus on individual goals and interests.

Greater appreciation: Partners may cherish their time together more.

Maintenance of separate social circles: Easier to maintain individual friendships and activities.

What can the disadvantages of LAT be like

Logistical challenges: Coordinating time together and managing separate households can be complicated.

Emotional distance: Physical separation can sometimes lead to feelings of disconnection or loneliness, especially if one partner values physical closeness more.

Social stigma or misunderstanding: Others may not understand or accept the arrangement.

Limited support during daily life: Less immediate support during illness or difficult times.

Financial impact: Maintaining two separate households can be more expensive.

Potential for jealousy or insecurity: Distance might fuel insecurities if trust and communication aren't strong.

Difficulty with intimacy: Spontaneous intimacy may be less frequent.

Speak with your partner about the advantages and disadvantages before deciding whether LAT is the correct choice for you.