Paws and Punctuation: Indian women reveal unexpected green flags

A recent survey by dating app QuackQuack has shed light on the subtle yet significant green flags that are catching the attention of Indian women. The poll of nearly 8,000 women, aged 22 to 35, across India uncovered some unexpectedly charming traits that signal ‘he might be the one’.

Forget grand gestures; it’s the little things that count.

One such cue? Pets. A surprising 29% of women across various cities declared a profile picture featuring a man with his furry friend a major green flag. For over-30s, this seemingly simple inclusion suggests emotional maturity and responsibility. Sheetal, a 32-year-old architect from Coonoor, enthused, “If a man is cradling a puppy or has a cat perched on his shoulder, I am sold. To me, it’s instant proof that this man is nurturing and also potential father material. And if he has his pet’s name listed in the bio match!”

Good grammar also emerged as a key indicator for 21 percent of women aged 22 to 28. While not expecting linguistic perfection, these women appreciate clear and correct sentence structure. Niharika, a 26-year-old software engineer, explained, “I’m not a grammar Nazi I’ll not belittle you for bad grammar. It’s just that to me clean grammar means you cared enough to double-check your text or bio. It’s the effort that makes him a green flag for me.”

Interestingly, mentioning mental health in a non-preachy way resonated strongly with women over 27. For this group, vulnerability is attractive but genuine understanding is even more so. The survey highlighted that men who casually mention their own positive experiences with therapy without lecturing their matches are seen as a significant green flag. This subtle openness signals emotional intelligence and a healthy perspective on well-being.

These findings suggest a refreshing shift in dating priorities with Indian women valuing kindness, responsibility and clear communication over superficial charm. So gentlemen take note: a picture with your beloved pet and a well-punctuated message might just be your ticket to a match.