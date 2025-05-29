Is it love or just the weather? Why monsoon makes us catch feelings

You don’t need snowfall or scarves to crave a cuddle. In India, it’s the first thunderclap of the season that sends a signal: cuffing season is here—just not in the way the West defines it. Traditionally linked with winter in colder countries, ‘cuffing’ refers to that seasonal itch to couple up and stay in. But for Indian Gen Z and millennials, July rain is the real trigger. The weather softens, the calendar slows down, and emotions run high—making this the perfect climate for feelings to bloom.
There’s something inherently cinematic about rain. The rhythm of raindrops on your window, Tum Se Hi playing in the background, chai bubbling on the stove—it sets a mood. Monsoon evokes the kind of nostalgia and romanticism that makes us swipe right on dating apps or slide back into an ex’s DMs. It’s less about heat and passion, more about warmth and comfort.
The monsoon can feel isolating, especially for those living alone or away from home. That damp silence often nudges people into seeking emotional intimacy. Seasonal mood shifts in the gloomy weather can heighten feelings of loneliness, pushing people to seek connection—even if it’s fleeting. The rain gives you an excuse to stay in, skip big social scenes, and spend hours talking (or texting) without pressure. Unlike peak summer flings or December chaos, monsoon love is low-key. It’s intimate without being intense, ideal for slow burns and soft launches.
While some of these monsoon pairings dissolve when the sun comes back, others solidify into real connections. The trick is knowing the difference between wanting someone and wanting something to hold. Either way, the season gives people space to explore. So if you’re suddenly dreaming of a hand to hold while watching the rain, you’re not alone. This July, don’t be surprised if monsoon love comes knocking—with a playlist, a shared umbrella, and zero expectations.