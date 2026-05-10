Overeating during a breakup? 5 ways to control gaining the inches over a lost partner

While you may think that overeating is an exact response to having your heart broken, it is not so. It may be triggered by an unsuccessful relationship or proposal but it is expanded by other parameters like hidden binge-eating traits, psychological distress, easy access to food and emotional instability. However, stuffing yourself with excess sugar only harms your body more than anything. Thus, to prevent any negative effect of your heartbreak on your body, here are five easy steps that you can follow.

Eat sufficient food during regular meals: Do not skip your daily meals and eat sufficiently while you are at it. This ensures that you get the desired nutrition in your body and that your stomach is full so that the mind doesn’t feel hungry all of a sudden. Adequate protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, etc. should be consumed by the body so that a food-deprived brain doesn’t trigger over-eating under emotional stress.

Delay overeating: This needs your will power to be at its peak. Every time after a full meal, your mind starts craving for more food, try to delay it. You may wait for a while, drink a glass of water, scroll on social media, etc. These are done to get your mind off the hunger sensation. After a while, the sensation subsides, you have successfully prevented an over-eating impulse.