With the announcement of the extension of the lockdown in the city, many pet owners and animal lovers have been anxious about the availability of veterinary services. Since movement around the city is restricted, CavinKare’s founder CK Ranganathan has come up with an innovative virtual solution. A self-confessed animal lover, Ranganathan had recently opened a 7,200 square feet veterinary hospital in Adyar. Along with providing round-the-clock service at the Sanchu Animal Hospital, the Chairman and Managing Director has now launched a 24/7 Telemedicine service.

“In times of crisis, we need to care and protect all those we love, and the COVID-19 environment has challenged us to rethink how we can stay committed and continue to deliver an exceptional level of care to pet animals. Sanchu Animal Hospital — 24/7 Telemedicine is being launched with a passion to create high quality uninterrupted and easily accessible healthcare services for the pet owners so that the pets they love leads a happy and healthy life which is very essential in the current scenario,” says Ranga-nathan, adding how he hopes that this will make the lives of pet owners easier, by helping them avoid travel and adhere to the lockdown guidelines. The 24/7 Telemedicine service can be availed through ‘video consultation’ where the veterinarians of Sanchu Hospital will be accessible for real-time interactions.

Ranganathan shares, “We have launched Sanchu Animal Hospital with a commitment to make it function as a human hospital in order to make pet lives happier. I am confident that our telemedicine service launch marks the next chapter in the future of pet care in the state and country, and we’re thrilled to offer a service that benefits pets, pet lovers and our veterinary teams.” The digital consultation offered by Sanchu Hospitals covers many aspects of veterinary science and these services can be also treated as a ‘second consult’ to help pet owners in deciding on treatment and with diagnosis for their pets — concerning orthopaedics, internal medicine, surgical issues, avian medicine, nutrition and dermatology.

Besides platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Hangouts, pet owners can visit telemed.sanchuanimalhospital.com

