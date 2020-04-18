L’Oréal India announces a number of initiatives to support the country during the COVID-19 outbreak and it includes plans to distribute over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. These sanitizers will be donated to public health institutions, police forces and NGOs, who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus. Besides, the company is also planning to collaborate with Primary Healthcare Centres around its manufacturing facilities in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Chakan in Maharashtra to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to their medical personnel.

Providing food and essentials to migrants and their families in Baddi, Chakan, Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, through its partnership with NGOs Action Aid and Nirmala Niketan, is also in the list. As a mark of appreciation, L’Oréal India also plans to donate care packages to healthcare workers who are tirelessly and selflessly working to end this pandemic apart from channelizing support of its employees through a donation drive towards the PM CARES Fund.