The one thing that the lockdown has successfully ensured is that we don't have to put our best foot forward and step out. Those endless get-togethers, meetings and parties seem to be a thing of past in this one month of house arrest. Though initially welcomed as a much-needed break by social butterflies, the lockdown is indeed taking a toll on our mental health. Not having to dress up and go out, definitely has an adverse effect on our mental well-being. And our next Indulge Time Pass session will deal essentially with that topic and see experts giving useful tips to keep our spirits high by putting our best foot forward.

The half-an-hour session, to be held on April 29, Wednesday between 6 and 6.30 pm, will see behavioural scientist Dr Pragya Agarwal talk about how to control our minds better and celebrity social influencer Chhaya Momaya sharing some essential grooming tips with the participants.

Dr Pragya Agarwal

An award-winning author of SWAY: Unravelling Unconsciousness Bias, UK-based Dr Agarwal is the founder of a research think-tank 50 Percent Project and was named as one of the top 100 influential women entrepreneurs in the UK in 2018-19 and one of the 50 on High and Mighty List. She writes and speaks about diversity in tech and racial and gender bias and regularly appear on global radio and television platforms including BBC's Women's Hour, BBC Breakfast, Australian Broadcasting Service and Canadian Radio.

Chhaya Momaya

Hailing from a highly respected and prominent family Vissanji Khimji of shipping yards and rice mills in Burma, Chhaya Momaya is a metaphor for sophistication, timeless style and luxury entrepreneurship. This Mumbai-based life coach has morphed personalities and careers of prominent industrialists, politicians, housewives, investment bankers and youngsters over the years. She is one of the tallest figures to reckon with in Mumbai’s caviar circles and is a self-made and self-taught professional whose soirée hosting skills are legendary.

Besides an enviable portfolio of luxury brands that she has to her credit, the style diva knows the art of entertaining and believes that a good fine dining experience can connect you to a lot of people and bring a lot of business to your table if you know how to do it well.

In her high voltage career, which so many starry-eyed youngsters only dream of, she's underscored the understanding of the corporate language and dressing appropriately.

Log on to this webinar session on Zoom sharp at 6 pm on this Wednesday, April 29.