While life has come to a standstill for the last one month due to the pandemic, the situation becomes worse when one is hit by a medical emergency. The non-availability of doctors on your speed dial adds up to the woes, but not anymore. Craftveda Technology and Naaksh Web Solutions jointly release a new product CareNow24 a cloud-based patient-to-provider intelligent telemedicine platform.

That means you can connect with doctors in real-time for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of medical issues with remote video visits. CareNow24 solution helps patients to get convenient and accessible care for minor injuries or illnesses even under a lockdown situation. The platform collects information based on reported symptoms to make sure you have everything you need to take action. With just one tap patients can conveniently review and complete payments right through the phone, tablet or any devices.

“From the very beginning, we intended to build a platform which is easy to use and hassle-free. No extra app downloads, no username and password, yet highly secured. We also have an option for caregivers or health workers to do a teleconsultation on behalf of the patient”, Subhabrata, Founder CEO, Naaksh Web Solutions.

All you need to do is create an account through a one-time password, choose your doctor from the recommended list and get an appointment.