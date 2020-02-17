OkCupid, the international dating service that has been helping people make connections for over a decade, has released its annual report on millennials in India about love, romance and relationships in the 21st century.

The app reviewed findings from user responses to hopefully find the answer to what men and women really want. Like every year, millennials are keeping things interesting and get real about feeling lovey-dovey on V-Day, and through the rest of the year.

While Indian millennials today are evolved, well-travelled and like to live life king-size, they still love those old-school coffee dates.

A large majority of both men and women report a preference to chat over a steaming cuppa while out on a first date, even now.

And despite what every other generation is saying about millennials, most of them truly believe in the beautiful serendipity of falling in love and want to live ‘happily ever after’ rather than exploring multiple relationships.

Funnily, the most interesting finding is that unlike popular perception, men are actually hopeless romantics at heart and like to go all guns blazing on planning romantic celebrations.

No judgement, but love deserves to be celebrated and most people did agree that love is not overrated or over celebrated.

The OkCupid report includes data points gathered from user responses to questions on the app about love and relationships.

Here's a look at some interesting talking points -

First date? Coffee please!

An overwhelming percentage (85%) of OkCupid’s millennial users across India are unanimously in love with the idea of a quaint coffee date when they meet someone for the first time. After all, there is something so timeless about coffee and conversations!

The OkCupid annual report

Is love a motivation? What would you name your greatest motivation in life?

For sure! While most millennials have an unquenchable thirst for knowledge (46%), love is not far behind with over 30% men and women saying that they are still driven by the idea of true love.

Interested in falling in love, people?

61% of women and 53% of men consider love as a true stroke of serendipity and want it to just happen to them by chance.

Surprisingly, the tables have clearly turned as 35% of men love the concept of falling in love and really want it to happen to them compared to only 25% of women.

The remaining few people said they either avoid love like plague or are unsure or indifferent to it.

Is love overrated and over celebrated?

The idea of V-Day and celebrating a whole month of love might make it seem a bit overdone and cliche to 33% of OkCupid’s millennial users. However, 39% of them feel otherwise. They really believe in the idea of love and feel that it deserves to be celebrated in all its glory. All love everywhere!

One or many?

When asked whether they believe in having one partner for the rest of their life or multiple fun and intense relationships, 82% of women unanimously voted for the former. They believe in ‘happily ever after’, whereas 67% of men want to explore their options and multiple relationships before they commit to THE ONE!

Marry for love only or should it not matter?

71% of women will only get hitched if they are in love with their partner, whereas 61% of men do not consider marriage out of love a sacrilege! Are we shocked?

Are you a believer of hopeless, unrequited love?

While women are considered to be the ones to usually fall head over heels in love, and sometimes foolishly so, OkCupid found that in fact, a majority of the women users were far more pragmatic, especially in Delhi and Bangalore. 66% of the women on the app cannot understand the concept behind hopeless, unrequited love and find it just unfathomable. However, the rest are still chasing their unattainable love.

And again surprise surprise! 47% of men across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru find it impossible to let go of their unattainable love.

First date on V-Day? Yay, day of love or nay, too cliché?

Ahem ahem, much more men (65% of them) are more likely to plan a first date on Valentine’s Day, compared to only 50% of women. Romantic much?!

Do you think you are romantic?

A staggering 77% of men think that they are the most romantic person they know compared to 65% of women on the app.

Show me some love on V-Day?

While the majority of respondents (58% men and 53% women) are ‘okay’ either way, 40% women and 33% men want their partner to do something special on Valentine’s Day. Show them some love!

OkCupid states that its mission is to help its users find a relationship and a partner of their kind since it matches them only on the basis of what matters to them.

In this endeavour, topical questions are regularly added to the platform for users to answer, so as to help the algorithm find the right match for them.

This can be for something as simple as liking paneer on pizza or something as serious as one’s political leanings.

Since the last few months, conversations around CAA and NRC have taken centre stage in the minds and social lives of Indians, OkCupid asked its users if their stance on the act has impacted or can impact their dating lives. This is what they had to say!

CAA and NRC: Would you date someone with the opposite stand on either?

When asked if they would choose to date someone with the opposite stand on these burning topics, 56% men and 39% women answered with a clear yes, while 24% men and 31% women found the subject too complicated to be sure of their answers.

However, a smaller percentage (20% men and 30% women) of users responded that they are rigidly against dating someone with an opposite stand on CAA and NRC.