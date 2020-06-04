The world is making a swift switch to all things organic. Whether it is food, apparel or personal care, everything has come under the scanner with signs of climate change looming large. We all know how harmful chemicals can affect us and the environment. If you are a closet environmentalist or a vocal one and if you are looking for personal care products that raise the natural and organic flag higher, then check out these four brands.

Noraa: Where the average plastic sanitary napkin takes over 600 years to degrade, Noraa’s napkins take much lesser years to degrade into the soil. The materials are specifically procured to meet the comfort needs of a woman and the Earth. The brand makes sure that there are no artificial additives to the sanitary napkins and the entire pads are sealed through ultrasonic welding. The glue used for sticking is also organic so as not to create unnecessary problems such as rashes or environment poisoning.

Organic Tattva: Here’s a brand that offers a healthy chemical-free nutritious meal for your entire family. One of the leading FMCG brands of organic food that has grown on the principles of health, ecology, and care Organic Tattva works with a large number of accredited farmers who do not use or promote the use of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to grow their produce. They are certified organic as per India Organic (NPOP), USDA (NOP), Kosher, and EU Standards and aid in helping people live a better, healthier, and wholesome life.

Nature's Tattva: A do-it-yourself beauty brand, which aims to revolutionise the way beauty products are consumed, Nature’s Tattva is supported by a combination of tech, content and high-quality products. Available online, their objective is to enable consumers to build concoctions from the best quality raw materials that would suit their specific skin and hair type. The firm is also developing unique DIY kits that will include measured ingredients along with a recipe booklet and container for the product.

Kola India: Kolan India, is a brand that designs and develops eco-friendly health and hygiene products. Right from manufacture to usage and disposal, every product comes at a minimal cost to nature. They are creating affordable yet efficient hygienic lifestyle products that can make a big difference in the quality of people’s lives. Kolan wipes can be safely discarded ecologically because they are made from all-natural fibres and oils which are 100% biodegradable. No toxic chemicals are used.