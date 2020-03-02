New Delhi, March 2 (IANS): A video clip of a man, who prefers not to shake his hand but leg with his friends as he greets them, went viral on the internet.



The man could be seen wearing a mask to save himself from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

One of his friends, walking from the other side was just about to shake hands when the duo taking a pause, realised it wasn't a good idea.



Later, the two shook their legs to greet each other.



As the man walks ahead, he greeted all the other friends in the same manner.



A user, posting the video, wrote "Have heard of Handshake but what LegShake greetings Grinning face Grinning face!!! #CoronaVirus Outbreak..."



The video amused netizens and the idea of leg shake to avoid the transmission of the Coronavirus infection.



A user taking to twitter commented "An outstanding move."



Another user wrote, "Can we actually just adopt this now and keep it even after #coronavirus is long gone? It's pretty cool."



A user said "kick it out."