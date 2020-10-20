With only two days left before the Pujas start, here are a few long-lasting quality, quick-fix lip and eye products that will make you look elegant and stylish. Take your pick from the following:

Renee's 5-in-1 Colour Lipstick

Though most of the time your face will be behind the mandatory mask, lipstick is a must for informal or formal small get-togethers and house parties during the festivities.

Froma true taupe to a ravishing red and coral or a matte bright fuchsia, this unique 5-in-1 lipstick has a great curation of shades for the festivities.

Indulgeo Essential Brow Duo

This homegrown beauty brand has come up with two stunning and useful brow styling products, Brow Bro and Brow Grow. made with natural ingredients, Brow Grow helps stimulate growth in sparse areas and prevents breakage, making them look naturally thick and healthy, while Brwo Bro makes your brows look fuller and gives it the right arch.

Brow definer pencil by MyGlamm LIT

Since eyes will be the only visible part of your face when you step out, they must be duly enhanced, ensuring that the corners don't bleed and the kohls don't get smudged easily.

Shook is an amazing brow definer pencil in ash brown shade that flatters the Indian complexion perfectly and has a soft texture besides being cruelty-free and vegan. Oh, it lasts up to nine hours and has a built-in spoolie brush too.

Their kajal Noir is in fierce black and also doubles up as an eyeliner. This long-wearing smudge-proof and water-proof stick has natural antioxidants which soothe and condition the skin.

Kiko Milano Lasting Precision Automatic Eyeliner

These two awesome products can add that extra touch of glamour instantly to your eyes. Just need to smudge a bit of the golden-hued shade on your lids and draw a neat line with the liner and you are ready for the party. You can choose from the 22 vibrant available shades for wet and dry use.

The liner too can be used to create all kinds of looks and come in several vibrant and bright shades, apt for the festive look.

Greyon's festive gift box

