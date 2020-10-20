Everyone wants to look their best and put their best foot forward during the festive season. Naturally, the skin looks dull and exhausted after five days of non-stop onslaught of make-up during the Pujas. Hence a lot more care and attention are essential during and after the festivities are over.



Here's a comprehensive list of a few new products in the market, that might be of use to you for repairing your skin and hair.

Pilgrim's Vitamin C Night Serum



A vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and FDA approved Korean skin and hair care brand, Pilgrim, that recently launched its latest range, Secrets of Jeju Island, in India, is known for their effective products. You can try their Vitamin C Night Serum from the Secrets of Jeju Island range to repair your skin from all the damage done by the make-up.

SkinQ's DIY Beauty Box



If you want a glowing and fresher looking skin but are too scared to visit your trusted parlour for the fear of coronavirus, then settle for SkinQ's latest DIY Beauty Box to have that fresh, glowy look. The products are paraben-free, sulphate-free, silicon-free and GMO-free and have active ingredients. Available in a single-use kit or a multi-use kit for long term results and maintenance and catering to three main categories of skin, these five-step facial comprising 45-minutes is worth a try.

Bare Body Essential's Vitamin C Face Mist

The recently-launched Vitamin C Face Mist smells fresh and closes the pores, keeping them oil-free for long hours. You can try this mist form this cruelty-free, vegetarian brand for that fresh dewy look instantly.

Mamaerth's Skin Illuminate Face Serum

This homegrown cruelty-free brand's serum enriched with vitamin C and turmeric gives you that instant radiant glow and keeps it fresh and supple for long hours. besides reducing hyperpigmentation.

Night Serum by Upakarma Ayurveda

This all-natural night face serum form this homegrown cruelty-free ayurvedic brand helps you get a radiant skin by softening and reducing fine lines and age spots and providing instant dehydration.

Price: Rs 949



Super Smelly Oil Control Face Pack

This brand's range of mud-based Acne Warrior Oil Control pack and Activated Charcoal-based face Pack helps unclog the pores besides exfoliating the skin and thereby preventing blackheads and breakouts.

Price: Rs 599



Aadvik's Camel Milk Day Cream

This homegrown label's day cream made with the goodness of camel milk is rich in Alpha hydroxy acids, iron and vitamins C and D replenishes the skin and prevents ageing.

Price: Rs 250



mCaffeine's Naked and Raw Coffee Body Scrub

This amazingly refreshing scrub made with pure Arabica coffee beans and cold-pressed coconut oil effectively removes blackheads, suntan and impurities while polishing athe skina nd deep-cleansing the pores.

Price: Rs 449