To tackle the monsoon coupled with the humid and grimy heat is a task we will never be able to grapple with perfectly, especially the harm it does to our skin.

We have curated a few products that promise to combat the skin and hair problems that you might be facing during this season.

Re'equil's Oxybenzone and OMC-free sunblock

Oxybenzone and Octyl methoxycinnamate (OMC), the two most commonly used chemicals in sunscreens are also extremely harmful to the skin since they trigger allergic reactions, hormonal imbalances, and skin sensitivity leading to acne and breakouts.

If you face such problems while using a sunscreen you can try Re'equil's dermatologically tested Oxybenzone and OMC free SPF-50 sunblock.

Skinkraft's customised skincare boxes This Hyderabad-based brand believes that essential daily skincare works best when it is customised. And they have come up with very dainty teal-coloured boxes containing customised cleansers, moisturisers and Active to combat the daily damages done to your skin.

The Body Shop's Zesty Lemon Body Yoghurt

This very summery fragrant and oil-0free body yoghurt will keep you feeling fresh and supple throughout the day. Also made with Community Fair Trade organic almond milk, this instantly absorbing gel-cream smoothens and hydrates the skin with 48-hour moisture protection.

Vedix's Khoob Hair Regrowth Serum

This serum made by Vedix promises to exclusively deal with triggering hair growth, besides nourishing your hair. It is a water-based serum made with aloe vera, bakuchi fruit extract, gunja seed extract, japa pushpa, yasthi root extract and bhringraj that absorbs quickly into your hair roots and help improve your hair and scalp health.