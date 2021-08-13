Wellness and beauty: Model-actor Charmee Zaveri talks yoga, boxing and pani puri!

Dubai-based model-turned-actor Charmee Zaveri spotted in many a hit Punjabi song including Aakhein Meri, G-Wagon and Gal Man Lay is seen swishing her slender waist in the recently released single Hold My Kamariya, a duet by Harshit Tomar and Rishita. The svelte artiste, who is also the face of Sohail Khan and Parvez Khan’s T10 cricket league team Maratha Arabians, has two more music videos lined up, will also be seen in Netflix project soon. We talk to her about her fitness mantras.

How do you keep so fit?

I prefer yoga to stay in shape and I like to focus on weight training too. I tried boxing recently and that’s a fun way to keep fit. I love swimming over anything else and occasionally, I like to go cycling as well. I eat everything but in controlled portions.

Your comfort food and drink?

I love Indian chaats like pani puri, Sev puri and pizzas are my all-time favourite dish. Coffee and hot chocolate are my go-to drinks. But when it comes to health shots, I love an infusion of lemon, mint, cucumber or berries and orange.

Charmee Zaveri

What is your hair and skincare routine?

I wear sunscreen every single day regardless of whether I’m home or out, that’s my most essential skincare regimen after moisturiser. At night, I like to use eye cream. Once in a while, I apply face masks for the glow. For hair, I use castor and coconut oil whenever I get the time.

Beauty essentials always in your bag?

Lip balm, mini perfume, hand cream and sanitiser. Your inspiration? It has to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She’s someone I really look up to. She is the epitome of class and elegance.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas