With Korean skincare becoming a fad globally, cosmetic giant MyGlamm too has come up with a new range YOUTHfull, comprehensive, first-of-its-kind, marine-based skincare products for hydrated and supple skin. Made in South Korea with water bank technology that enables faster penetration of moisture into the skin, this range also contains Marine Complex 5, a blend of marine actives, rich in nutrients that have anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits. It consists of seven skincare-ritual essentials that will transform your skin, keeping it fresh, hydrated and glowing.

These vegan and cruelty-free products do not contain mineral oil and are environment friendly. The products include Marine Hydrating Overnight Face Mask infused with hyaluronic acid and seaweed extracts that provides intense hydration.

The Lightweight Marine Hydrating Moisturizing Cream is a rich yet non-greasy, lightweight moisturising cream suitable for all skin types. The Marine Hydrating Eye Cream reduces puffiness, dark circles and fine lines while the Marine Soothing & Hydrating Lightweight Gel Moisturizer soothes irritated or UV-damaged skin.

You can also try their Marine Rich Hydrating Body Lotion, Marine Hydrating & pH-Balancing Foaming Cleanser and Marine 3-in-1 Exfoliating, Cleansing & Hydrating Face Mask.