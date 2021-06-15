This Father’s Day - whether you’re buying gifts for your dad, a parent-figure, your dad-in-law, your grandad or even a friend who’s a new dad - don’t just go for a decanter or a lazy bottle of perfume. Get creative and seek out smart options that show you care about them and you know what they need or may want. Here are just a few nifty picks you can browse through:

Curated with care

The Gift Studio is offering immaculately curated Father’s Day gift hampers featuring skincare essentials, the choicest of beverages, gourmet picks like camembert cheese, fig honey crackers, champagne, and a lot more. Buyers can also build their own hampers with assorted global picks.

Rs 899 onwards

Orders at thegiftstudio.com

Jaypore, Blue Dabu Printed Cotton Full Sleeve Shirt



Wardrobe overhaul

Homegrown lifestyle label Jaypore is offering a fresh line of classic block printed kurtas, traditional Dabu printed shirts, handspun and woven shirt kurtas, linen blazers, handloom silk Nehru jackets, handcrafted genuine leather Peshawari footwear and more.

Rs 890 onwards

Jaypore.com

BodyCafe's Father's Day offerings

Time for some pampering

Help out your dad’s grooming routine with organic label BodyCafe’s beard cream (made with emollient ingredients like hemp seed oil, coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, wheat germ oil and unrefined shea, mango and cocoa butter), BodyCafé After Shave Cream (made with unrefined shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, carrot seed oil, cold-processed coconut oil, vitamin E, oats protein and organic aloe vera) and beard oil (made with cold-pressed coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, Wheatgerm oil, cedarwood oil, Vitamin E).

Rs 450

Bodycafe.in

Headway's Java Cup

A cupful of love

The sustainable insulated drinkware brand Headway has come up with a limited edition range for Father’s Day which features a classic Java Cup, that promises to keep your dad’s beverage hot for a long time, and the stylised and portable Oslo bottle, both of which can be personalised messages like DAD, #1 Dad, Super Dad, or just Father’s Day.

Rs 1499 onwards

Headwaymade.com

The Tribe Concepts' offerings

Going organic

The Tribe Concepts’ extra virgin black sesame oil is infused with hibiscus, fenugreek and Indian gooseberry and is an excellent treatment for all hair woes. The brand also has a multi-purpose neem comb that imbibes the extract from the seeds of the neem tree along with antifungal properties.

Rs 399 onwards

Available at thetribeconcepts.com

Gifts from Strokes of Happiness

A mixed bag

Kolkata-based label Strokes of Happiness has curated adorable hampers for Father’s Day featuring handy picks like coffee mugs, personalised doodles, and many other goodies that can be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance to customise.

For orders call 9831015502

bugatti shoes



Sole mate

Shoe brand bugatti is offering a range of premium footwear for men, from suede derby shoes, minimalist sneakers with easy lacing, soft fit high tech memory foam footbed, leather slip-on loafers, sporty mules and a lot more.

Rs 6,999 onwards

Available at iconicindia.com

Tea range by Vahdam India

It's tea time

Help your dad with his detox routine with Vahdam India’s Organic Turmeric Wellness Detox Box, assorted tea gift sets and turmeric tea gift set featuring varieties like turmeric moringa, turmeric saffron, turmeric ashwagandha and more.

Rs 499 onwards

Vahdamteas.in

Additional inputs by Ujjainee Roy