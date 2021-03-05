When mother-in-law and daughter-in-law Asha and Sukriti Jindal Khaitan launched beauty brand ‘asa’ in January this year, lessening the deep, scarring impact that the beauty and skincare industry leaves on the environment in terms of carbon footprints, was what they primarily aimed for. Offering a premium range of face, lip and eye make-up products, the indigenous luxury clean beauty brand aims at catering to the ‘nature-conscious responsible, new generation global Indian’ who are keen on embracing all things sustainable. With Women’s Day just three days away, we had a chat with the trendsetting duo, trying to understand how things are fast evolving on the beauty front. Excerpts:

How different are your products from the other make-up products available in Kolkata?

Our products are more than 92 per cent natural, vegan, cruelty-free and free of toxic ingredients like mineral oil, ammonia, EDTA, sulphates, paraben, petrochemicals, palm oil, carmine, formaldehyde and triclosan among others. Instead, we use botanicals balanced with safe synthetics and work towards creating a powerful blend of natural yet high-performing products with shades especially made for the Indian skin tone.

Sukriti and Asha Jindal Khaitan

Tell us in which ways are your products clean.

Clean beauty is slowly but steadily becoming an important conversation to have. Our casings are crafted from aluminium, which is endlessly recyclable and we have reduced the use of plastic from all our internal processes. We have created a refillable system that allows our customers to simply refill their empty products, eliminating the need to purchase a whole new product every time. The paper used for our secondary packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and FSC certified.

What should one keep in mind while applying concealer tint or highlighter?

For a lasting finish, use a finishing powder and use a fan brush to apply the highlighter on the parts you want to underscore like the tip of your nose or the brow bone. If you live in a very humid climate, we would suggest carrying the finishing powder and dabbing it on your skin every time you feel your skin getting oily.

asa Refills

What kind of make-up will be trending this summer?

It will be all about dewy and hydrated skin and a no-makeup look. Minimal and fuss-free makeup is definitely trending. On-the-go products that double up as multiple products like a lip and cheek tint is also a great bet this summer. You can layer it on your lips, apply a little to create a natural blush on the cheeks and even as an eyeshadow.

Some make-up tips?

We believe that less is more. Having multi-use products that are easy to use on-the-go is the most efficient thing to have. Two products that one can keep with themselves at all times are concealer and a hydra matte lipstick.

One quick-fix make-up tip?

A concealer and blush can enhance anyone’s look.

asa Radiant Ruby Lipstick

What would be a big no-no when it comes to make-up?

Going to bed without removing make-up. Also, a heavily made-up look that covers one’s natural beauty is a big no-no.

What else can one expect from your brand in the future?

We definitely are looking at taking the brand to other parts of the globe besides strengthening our portfolio. We are also looking at building a platform called The House for like-minded people where they can share lifestyle-related ideas.

