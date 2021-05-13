BodyCafé, a young homegrown brand based out of Bangalore has collaborated with Uday Foundation, wherein the proceeds of their sales will be utilised towards COVID relief in India. The funds will be utilised to arrange oxygen cylinders, wellness kits, dry ration and food for the homeless.

BodyCafe's Aloe Vera gel

A beauty and wellness brand deeply inspired by ancient home remedies (gharelu nuskhe), nature (Prakriti), Ayurveda and Healing Aromatherapy, its USP lies in infusing the goodness of healing Aromatherapy in the products.

Through their brand, they aim at empowering the Indian agriculturalists and strongly focus on the community grown products of India.

Be a part of this by clicking on bodycafe.in