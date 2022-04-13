Check out these summer special makeup and beauty products from homegrown brands

Pouting right

Turn your summer colourful with Mattest Matte, the newly launched MyGlamm Ultimatte Long-Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick that has 15 luscious shades. These matte lip colours have a creamy, light texture that does not over-dry the pouts.

These cruelty-free lipsticks come in crimson, scarlet, cherry, red, plum, wine, plum, pink, coral and berry shades and are enriched with Vitamin E.

Rs 599. On myglamm.com

Kiko Milano's Blossoming Beauty range

Light and breezy

If you want to kickstart your summer on a bright note, get your makeup box refreshed with Kiko Milano's Blossoming Beauty range, that's light, bright and a tad whimsical. You may try their Romantic shades of Face and Eyes Palette that has soft pastels like peach or shades of pink designed to bring a hint of colour to your face, and have a very light texture, making them a perfect choice for the sweaty summers.

Rs 2,390. Available in stores.

Dromen & Co.'s Manuka Honey and Yoghurt Serum Moisturizer

Skin talks

If you want to get rid of all the tan and dryness induced by the scorching sun, try out Dromen & Co.'s Manuka Honey and Yoghurt Serum Moisturizer which promises to calm and soothe the stressed skin. The honey balances out the skin's pH level while sloughing off the dead skin cells. It also claims to reduce acne-induced inflammation and scars, which makes it a tempting choice.

Rs 1,199. On dromenco.com.

Typsy Beauty's Double Shot Dual Eyeliner

Eyes on you

Homegrown conceptual beauty label Typsy Beauty has come up with an impressive range of inclusive products for this summer including a Double Shot Dual Eyeliner, two stunning ranges of pigmented shadows and lush, hydrating lip colours. The Sip Sip Hooray Wine eyeshadow palette and the Champagne eyeshadow palette caught our attention for their bright hues. The wine shades have both neutral and bold colours that you may try for the evenings, while the champagne range of pigmented mattes and sparkly shimmers takes care of all the occasions you need to attend.

Rs 2,200. On typsybeauty.com