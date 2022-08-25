International Dog Day: Sanchu Animal Hospital in Chennai rolls out pet vaccination drive  

Celebrating International Dog Day, Sanchu Animal Hospital, a multi-specialty pet care facility from the house of FMCG Major CavinKare, in Chennai, is all set to organise a three-day-long vaccination drive for dogs and cats, from August 26 to 28, 2022. This hospital for pets aims to spread awareness to pet owners on the importance of pet vaccinations and how they should be protected from highly contagious and infectious diseases.

The packages will include Rabies Vaccination, Leptospirosis, DHPPI, Canine Coronavirus Vaccinations, Puppy DP Viral Enteritis, Kennel Cough Vaccination and Tricat vaccinations. This will be handled by an expert team of highly specialized doctors and pet specialists The Vaccination drive is set to commence from 10 am and conclude by 7 pm, (direct walk-in also available) for pet owners to book appointments.