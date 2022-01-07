From black gram face masks to snazzy blue eyeliners, check out these products to glam up your winter
These new homegrown products are just what you might need to jazz up your dresser
Pulse story
This black gram trio set from the homegrown brand The Ayurvedic Experience is a stellar combo to combat winter-induced dryness. The serum, oil and moisturiser act together to nurture and intensely moisturise dry and ageing skin and boost hydration by locking the moisture. Loaded with the goodness of black grams this is a potent chemical-free potion for protecting the skin from the harsh effects of winter.
Rs 1,749. On tae.in
Lass Naturals’ Sleeping Beauty Pressed Serum combines the concentration of a serum with the comforting hydration of a moisturiser, making it apt for a combination skin that's on the oilier side. Hyaluronic acid helps retain water to keep tissues well lubricated while ferulic acid eliminates free radicals, turning the skin supple and scar-free.
Rs 1,295. Available online.