From black gram face masks to snazzy blue eyeliners, check out these products to glam up your winter

Pulse story

This black gram trio set from the homegrown brand The Ayurvedic Experience is a stellar combo to combat winter-induced dryness. The serum, oil and moisturiser act together to nurture and intensely moisturise dry and ageing skin and boost hydration by locking the moisture. Loaded with the goodness of black grams this is a potent chemical-free potion for protecting the skin from the harsh effects of winter.

Rs 1,749. On tae.in

Sleeping Beauty

Lass Naturals’ Sleeping Beauty Pressed Serum combines the concentration of a serum with the comforting hydration of a moisturiser, making it apt for a combination skin that's on the oilier side. Hyaluronic acid helps retain water to keep tissues well lubricated while ferulic acid eliminates free radicals, turning the skin supple and scar-free.

Rs 1,295. Available online.

Prolixr serums

Skin essentials

The newly launched range of serums from Prolixr is treatment-oriented. The light and refreshing serums are quickly absorbed by the skin and you can choose from daily repair serum enriched with sea algae to pore clarifying serum loaded with AHA, BHA + and PHA and anti-acne serum with salicylic acid among others.

Rs 699 onward. Available online

Recode Sketch Pen Eyeliners

It's in your eyes

If you want to glam up your winter looks with some fun neon or electric colours just go for Recode's Sketch Pen Eyeliners and we love their blue shade. The electrifying colours are waterproof and smudge-proof and give an intense look at one gliding stroke. What's more, they last for over 12 hours and needn't be touched up. Oh, they are pocket-friendly too.