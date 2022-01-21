Beauty and wellness: Here are a few new products to give you a gorgeous makeover this season

Dewy glow

Great news for make-up aficionados! Anastasia Beverly Hills’ newly-launched Stick Blush might be the best solution for all your contouring woes. This ultra-lightweight cream blush simply melts into the skin lending it a long-lasting soft-focus effect that blurs and diffuses for a fresh, glowy look. The buildable and blendable formula enables the user to easily go from a sheer wash to a more intense, vivid pop look without smudging the complexion layers underneath. The vegan and cruelty-free formulation comes in three shades of Latte, Peach Keen and Pink Dahlia and also has a luxe brush applicator attached to it.

Rs 3,200 On boddess.com

Ekavi Wellness Products

Deep skin

Homegrown luxe skincare and wellness brand Ekavi has come up with a potent range of products loaded with natural ingredients to deal with recurrent skin issues and their Gamya Purifying Cream Cleanser is worth checking out. This hydrating cleanser also doubles up as a make-up remover and hydrator to give a gentle yet deep cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils. You can follow up the cleansing routine with Adya Balancing Face Oil or Taral Hydrating Skin Essence for pampered, glowy skin.

Price: Rs 2,350. On ekaviskin.com

Manish Malhotra Luxe Sheet masks

Skin story

Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGLAMM has come up with a new luxe range of sheet masks that are infused with the goodness of Ayurveda and natural herbs. Choose from their array of combinations like Ginger and Tulsi, Cinnamon and Turmeric, Honey and Nutmeg, Tamarind and Cardamom, and Sandalwood and Saffron sheet masks. The sheets are made of biodegradable natural bamboo fibres.

Rs 249. On myglamm.com

Sanfe Hair Serum

Tress talk

Cruelty-free skin and hair care label Sanfe Beauty’s Hair Maestro Serums are impressive for their targeted compositions. The Sanfe Stunner Amino Acid and Betaine loaded serum is for those suffering from dandruff and dryness and promises to nourish and moisturise the tresses without weighing them down. There’s also a dimethicone loaded serum that prevents premature greying and split ends. And for those suffering from hair fall or frizziness, they too can have their pick.

Price ranges from Rs 329. On beauty.sanfe.in

HairVeda’s Herbal Hair Oil

Crowning glory

If you are suffering from winter frizziness and dry scalp, try homegrown brand HairVeda’s Herbal Hair Oil that’s replete with natural ingredients like lime Indian gooseberry, Brahmi, Bhringaraj, henna leaves, sesame, neem, marigold flowers and Shikakai among others. It nourishes the scalp and hair strands and claims to repair damaged hair cells too.

Rs 427. On hairveda.in