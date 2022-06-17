Summer special: Here are five hair masks from homegrown labels to keep your hair soft and supple

Frizzy, dry and brittle, our hair looks like a messy bird's nest during the summertime, thanks to all the heat and humidity wr4eaking havoc. Sapped of moisture, we often suffer from oily and sticky dandruff and an itchy inflamed scalp condition. For those, who don't have the luxury to go for a spa at regular intervals, here are some good options for a little care back at home for which you have to spend no more than 15 minutes. Here's a list of some homegrown hair masks that you can pamper your mane with.

Awesome mane

Sustainable homegrown brand Flawsome's new range of interesting hair masks is a must-try this summer. These chemical-free, natural-smelling delicious bunch of hair masks will leave you spoilt for choice. If you have a lot of dirt build-up on your scalp go for the refreshing charcoal, ginger and kaolin-infused Scalp Scrub Deep Cleansing Hair Mask for deep cleansing and conditioning. There's also Wild Bananas Moisturising and Smoothing hair mask that's rich in banana extract, shea butter pro-vitamin B5 to improve hair elasticity. For those who love the squeaky-clean, astringent-free options, then Kinky Berries Moisturising and Strengthening Hair Mask is a good one to get rid of free radicals and lock in the required moisture for a manageable mane.

Rs 799. inflawsome.com

Fix My Curls' Protein Powdered Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Unfurl the curls

If you have curly hair and your hair's going weak and lacking the strength, bounce and wave, then try Fix My Curls' Protein Powdered Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. This balanced, wholesome protein mask will help repair not only the damage done but also hydrate your curls well enough to keep them frizz-free and bouncy through the sweaty summers.

Price: 2,000. fixmycurls.com

Anahata Organic's Keshamrit

Tress talks

If you want to take the Ayurvedic route to rejuvenate your dry and damaged hair, Anahata Organic has just launched a therapeutic hair cleansing mask called Keshamrit that's a blend of 23 unique ingredients. This extremely mild scalp and hair cleansing mask has antibacterial and antifungal properties that fight dandruff, remove itchiness and prevent premature greying. The low pH value softens the hair and the non-foaming powder is suitable for all hair types.

Price: Rs 530. anahataorgnaic.com

Bella Vita Organic's Growth Protein Hair Mask

Crowning glory

If you want value for money, then try out cruelty-free affordable brand Bella Vita Organic's Growth Protein Hair Mask for a shiny mane. This potent pack of protein, comprising onion seed oil, fenugreek, hibiscus and shea butter, controls hair fall, dandruff and frizz and keeps it oil and dirt free. It also stimulates hair growth and prevents breakage.

Rs 399. bellavitaorganic.com

Amrutam's Kuntal Care Neem Hair Spa

Pure care

This very nourishing hair mask, Kuntal Care Hair Spa with Neem from homegrown ayurvedic brand Amrutam is a luxuriant experience for your tress during the summer. The mask rich with neem extracts, deep cleanses the scalp, repleting the lost moisture and keeping dandruff at bay. The astringent and anti-bacterial properties of neem also help control itchiness, inflamed scalp and lice.

Rs 599. amrutam.co.in