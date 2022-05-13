From Harta's Baha Hibiscus Hair Dew to Botnal's serum, here's a list of must-have summer products

Hair story

Cruelty-free beauty label Harta, launched recently by Global Beauty Secrets in collaboration with Mrinalika M. Bhanj Deo, director of House of Mayurbhanj has an amazing range of beauty products that delve deep into the indigenous flora and fauna of the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha and their Baha Hibiscus Hair Dew is a thoughtfully formulated hair serum is enriched with magical

botanical ingredients that promise to revive and rejuvenate the scalp and promote hair growth. Infused with nourishing hibiscus essential oil, the lightweight serum contains hydrolyzed rice protein that has moisture binding properties that protect hair. The Ayurvedic goodness of Gotu kola stimulates hair growth, while aloe vera nourishes the scalp and reduces

breakage.

Price: Rs 1,900. On discovergbs.com

Bitnal's Ying Yang drops

Skin scene

Sustainable skincare brand Botnal's Ying Yang drops might be just what you're looking for to rejuvenate your skin this summer. Rich in Bakuchiol and pomegranate extracts, this lightweight serum can be used at any time of the day to refresh tired skin. Suitable on any skin type, it hydrates dull skin and also promises to do away with fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture.

Rs 699. On botnal.com

Deyga's Anti-acne kit

Skin spiels

With the humid summer turning your skin oiler, patchier and more acne-prone, it's time to clean it gently with a wholesome cleansing routine and Deyga Organic's Anti Acne Kit is perhaps the safest bet. Rich in natural aloe vera extracts, this is a great coolant and a soother for rashes, pimples and sunburn and removes tan while hydrating the skin.

Price Rs 2,480. On deyga.in

Sanfe's roller stick mask

Just roll on

Cruelty-free brand Sanfe has come up with a very convenient roller stick mask called Glo Clay mask stick. Enriched with green tea this easy-to-carry super-recharging face mask removes toxins and helps control excess oil without turning the skin dry. Apart from controlling acne breakouts it also promises a visible reduction in acne spots. Quite handy, we say!

Rs 399. On sanfe.in