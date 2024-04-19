Interview: Brijeshwari Gohil on her life as a princess and her fashion choices
We recently had an interaction with a real-life princess who played football, works, repeats outfits, does 108 Surya Namaskars every day, and believes in using her privilege to give back to the society and people she belongs to. Sounds incredible, right?
That’s what new-age Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil of Bhavnagar is all about. Born and raised in Mumbai, the millennial royal — armed with a degree in archaeology and art history from the University of Nottingham and a postgraduate degree in Heritage Management and Conservation from Durham University — has embarked upon the journey of preserving the rich history of indigenous art and craft, architecture, and weaving techniques in and around her ancestral hometown, Bhavnagar in Gujarat, through her outfit Bhavnagar Heritage.
The princess was in Kolkata recently for a retrospective exhibition of artist Gobardhan Ash that she co-curated for Prinseps, a research-based auction house, where she is the vice president.
Ever enthusiastic about all things fashion, Brijeshwari readily agreed to do a cover shoot with Indulge and we wasted no time curating four exquisite looks created for her by designer Rimi Nayak. Brijeshwari spoke to us during the shoot.
Excerpts from our chat:
Tell us about the work you are doing through Bhavnagar Heritage.
When I moved back to Bhavnagar after my studies, I started learning about the historic buildings around town and felt the need for heritage documentation. I initially started documenting heritage sites, photographing them, and setting up a team to find out more information, a lot of which was in our family archives. We started with projects where we felt the site could serve a larger purpose. Currently, we are restoring a public library and digitising its precious books. I started the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) chapter in Bhavnagar two years ago, which now has over 100 members. We also got a grant from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs for the digitising efforts, and a crowdfunding event is being organised to raise funds for its restoration. Besides, we are also reviving a textile museum and working with three different clusters of artisans there who specialise in restoring different traditional weaves and embroideries — it’s an INTACH passion project that I pitched for.
How difficult is it to restore traditional textile designs?
They are so different that when I started working on this, I spoke about it to my Masters’ professor two years ago, and I am doing a part-time PhD on it from Durham right now. What’s interesting about Bhavnagar and the entire Saurashtra belt is that each community, sub-community, and caste, has a different style of stitching and handwork. I am working with three such clusters now, but there are over seven to eight existing styles.
You are also into art…
Yes, and very recently, I took up a project, along with my mother, to trace back, revive, and create a narrative around the school of art prevalent in our old family capital, Sihor, where our roots are. There is a lot of Mewar-Marwar influence in that, and we are gathering more infor mation from locals living in that fortified town, through local literature and art, and comparing that with the data we have in our family archives.
Which other schools of indigenous art fascinate you?
I love the Pahadi school of art. My mother is from Himachal Pradesh and I love the Pahadi miniature art, especially the Kangra miniatures, where literature, poetry, and art meld seamlessly.
How much of a princess are you in everyday life?
I wake up to so much work every day (laughs). I am sorry for killing everybody’s fantasy, but in today’s age, we lead a very normal life, with my days spent mostly between Mumbai and Bhavnagar. But the kind of respect and honour we get in Bhavnagar and elsewhere for our lineage makes me feel privileged and fills me with a sense of duty and responsibility to give back to my hometown and its people. I try to use my privileges to further enhance the efforts to preserve art and architecture in and around Bhavnagar. Otherwise, I am like any other girl of my age — I cook every night, have fun, and am ambitious.
What are your fashion choices?
I like relaxed opulence. I believe in dressing according to the occasion, and I like wearing chiffon saris while in Bhavnagar. For daily wear, it’s usually anything loose and comfortable, like loose pants or loose dresses. Among the Indian designers, I love Ahmedabadbased designer Umang Hutheesingh’s works and Anita Dongre’s for blending traditions with modernity so well. I love handcrafted accessories that are inherited since they hold a lot of emotional value. I hold my late paternal grandmother’s ring very close to my heart and wear it almost every day.
What are the traditional culinary practices of the Bhavnagar royal kitchen?
Our culinary practices have evolved over the years with influences from various women who came into the family through marriage, as well as the British Raj and the colonial influence, besides the things that are locally and organically grown here. Given that it’s a hot and dry terrain, food options were limited in the past, which have expanded over time. Now there is a lot of amalgamation, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian cuisines. There was a lot of game meat back in the days of the pre-Independence era, like partridge, blue bull, and wild boar, because hunting was a common hobby and a practice done ethically in royal households. A lot of local raw spices were used to cook meat. With the onset of the colo - nial era, things became a little softer on the palate with more continental foods like mints and lamb. In the recent past, my grandmother, who was from Rajasthan, brought a lot of influence from the Rajasthani cuisine — the sort of food eaten at her home. Whereas my mother’s, is more North Indian, since she hails from Himachal. So, it’s a mix of things, with each generation bring - ing their own influences and mixing them with local spices and flavours. My brother is a trained chef, so there are a lot of new things that he experi - ments with. Also, we have household chefs who are working through generations in our family, bringing their set of skills into our kitchens too.
What’s the regular menu like now?
It’s currently more continental and lighter during luncheons. There’s always meat on our menu and two types of vegetarian dishes, a lot of pulses, and salads. The dinner is a wholesome Indian meal with chicken or mutton curry or fish. They are not very spicy but pretty rich since we cook them in pure ghee. We also eat a lot of drum - sticks, or saragva, especially this time of the year, and we grow them on our premises. Besan (gram flour) is the predominant ingredient in the entire Saurashtra belt, and we too have besan laddoo, bharela marchas (stuffed chillies with besan), besan nu saag (besan in vegetable form) on our regular menu. Sweet dishes are a must, too, since we all have a sweet tooth.
Do you believe in love or arranged marriages?
I do believe in love, and I do believe in marriage as an institution. But I don’t think I lean towards love or arranged marriage — I don’t have a preference as such, but I do take marriage as an institution seriously enough. Both love and arranged marriages work, but it depends on how seriously you are making a marriage work.
What would you look for in a suitor?
There should be a certain level of friendship, respect, and shared values to make a marriage work. I would look for understanding and respect, and we should grow together rather than apart. Having core values and total transparency in a relationship is important to me. Also, he should be respectful of the work I do and the hobbies I have — someone who is accepting and the wind beneath my wings.
What will your bridal fashion choices be like?
I would not be an experimental bride, and it would be very traditional, some - thing more rooted to my region, like tissue saris and kurti kabjo. I would like to incorporate something from my mother’s side of the family, where they wear the dokri dress, into my bridal ensemble.
Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar | Hair and makeup: Prasenjit Biswas | Outfits: Rimi Nayak | Styling: Poulami Gupta / Sari draping: Nisha Desai |Shoes: Rohan Arora | Jewellery: Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, Avama Jewellers | Location courtesy: ITC Sonar
All about royal fashion
Renowned designer Rimi Nayak, primarily known for her smart and elegant resort occasion wear, constructed four sophisticated ensembles for Princess Brijeshwari, and she takes us through the design process for the same.
What went behind the creations?
When we got the opportunity to create four looks for Princess Brijeshwari, we were extremely thrilled. We researched her personal style statements and then envisioned her in our way and created looks keeping different occasions in mind. Since she works in the fields of art and heritage, we have created a casual meeting look in black trousers and our signature printed shirt. There’s also a dress with an overlay jacket created for formal gatherings, and polo matches with hand-crafted fabric in organza with thread texturing. For formal dinners, we have designed a green pantsuit with belt detailing for her, and for occasion wear, there’s this elegant and clas - sic sari in maroon.
Five summer wardrobe essentials this year?
Crop tops, denim shorts, flowy sundresses, light - weight linen pants or culottes, and a white button-up shirt.
What’s your upcoming collection?
We are currently working on a summer couture line titled Whimsical Whirls. This delightful and playful theme takes its cues from the spun sugar clouds found at carnivals and fairs, bringing a sense of sweetness and lightness to our collection. The range of gowns and dresses in pastel shades are ideal for summer destination celebrations.