Interview: Brijeshwari Gohil on her life as a princess and her fashion choices

We recently had an interaction with a real-life princess who played football, works, repeats outfits, does 108 Surya Namaskars every day, and believes in using her privilege to give back to the society and people she belongs to. Sounds incredible, right?

That’s what new-age Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil of Bhavnagar is all about. Born and raised in Mumbai, the millennial royal — armed with a degree in archaeology and art history from the University of Nottingham and a postgraduate degree in Heritage Management and Conservation from Durham University — has embarked upon the journey of preserving the rich history of indigenous art and craft, architecture, and weaving techniques in and around her ancestral hometown, Bhavnagar in Gujarat, through her outfit Bhavnagar Heritage.

The princess was in Kolkata recently for a retrospective exhibition of artist Gobardhan Ash that she co-curated for Prinseps, a research-based auction house, where she is the vice president.

Ever enthusiastic about all things fashion, Brijeshwari readily agreed to do a cover shoot with Indulge and we wasted no time curating four exquisite looks created for her by designer Rimi Nayak. Brijeshwari spoke to us during the shoot.

Excerpts from our chat: