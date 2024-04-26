Go on a rampage and break some beer bottles and vases without a care at this rage room in Bengaluru

One wrong word or action could break open a dam that people try to suppress on a daily basis. But what if you find a way to release the water before the floodgate breaks in an office full of colleagues or on the road? The Rage Room Bangalore attempts to offer one such way to Bengalureans who need to release some pent-up negative emotions in a safe and controlled manner.
Ananya Shetty, the visionary behind Rage Room Bangalore, identified a glaring need in the Indian market for innovative stress relief avenues. “Traditional stress relief methods weren’t keeping pace with the rising urban stress levels, necessitating a novel approach that provided instant relief through physical activity,” says Shetty, a psychology graduate. While rage rooms have been well-known globally since 2019 they’re still picking up in India and Shetty says it’s primarily due to the cultural stigma around expressing anger. “I’ve noticed a slow but positive change in perception, as more people are open to trying new methods of stress relief and even consider it a fun activity,” shares Shetty.
Escaping Urban Stress
People get to rage in three different packages – Chill, Rampage and Funstorm – varying in prices ranging from INR 500 to INR 1,500. The basic package gives you 10 minutes to break beer bottles and cups while the highest package includes breaking vases, tube lights and other things for half an hour. Shetty highlights that she hopes that those who visit the rage room become more aware of their emotional states. And Shetty expects for it to give them an initial outlet of release. Kanishka Doshi, a working professional, sought out the space when she was going through a rough patch in life. “The rage came out, maybe not as much as I had expected. But it did feel good and it helped in processing whatever I was going through,” she reflects, adding, “If there’s someone who comes to me and says that nothing else is working out, then I would definitely suggest they do this. It doesn’t really help you heal that much but it does let you release a lot of anger.”
Shetty shares that the most common reasons for visiting include job stress and relationship issues, but a significant number also come simply to have fun, often as part of a novel date experience. One such couple, Anand Ramesh and Dr Anjali Nair, who wanted a new experience in the city, found it to be an adrenalin-fuelled experience. “It is this combination of dopamine, adrenaline and the soothing effect after releasing frustrations without harming anyone else in a safe environment that is great,” says Ramesh who was unsure if doing this often could lead to an unhealthy pattern.
Not A Panacea
Ramesh’s apprehensions were shared by the judges of Shark Tank Season 3 when they rejected a pitch for a rage room in Hyderabad recently, believing that rage rooms cannot really help someone in managing anger issues. “The pitcher didn’t effectively communicate the concept’s benefits. Rage rooms aren’t for deep-seated anger management, which indeed requires professional therapy, but for alleviating everyday frustrations and enhancing self-awareness,” says Shetty.
Tanya Kataria, a counselling psychologist in the city, acknowledges the potential of rage rooms in channelling anger away from harmful outlets. However, she underscores the importance of addressing deeper emotional layers. “Rage rooms can’t substitute therapy but can complement everyday stress relief,” Kataria asserts, further adding, “Even in therapy, when we don’t have access to a rage room when they are really angry, we also help the client to punch the pillow or shout in the pillow. All of these techniques are used in therapy as well but again sometimes you need to go deeper.”