Go on a rampage and break some beer bottles and vases without a care at this rage room in Bengaluru

Escaping Urban Stress

People get to rage in three different packages – Chill, Rampage and Funstorm – varying in prices ranging from INR 500 to INR 1,500. The basic package gives you 10 minutes to break beer bottles and cups while the highest package includes breaking vases, tube lights and other things for half an hour. Shetty highlights that she hopes that those who visit the rage room become more aware of their emotional states. And Shetty expects for it to give them an initial outlet of release. Kanishka Doshi, a working professional, sought out the space when she was going through a rough patch in life. “The rage came out, maybe not as much as I had expected. But it did feel good and it helped in processing whatever I was going through,” she reflects, adding, “If there’s someone who comes to me and says that nothing else is working out, then I would definitely suggest they do this. It doesn’t really help you heal that much but it does let you release a lot of anger.”