Transformative power of mourning: Yusra Naqvi’s Sozkhwani resonates at WIP labs in Delhi

Keeping traditions alive

Naqvi, a music artist from Kanpur and currently a Master’s student of history at the University of Delhi, traces her roots and cultural heritage to Mustafabad. “Of the three main mourning traditions in Shia culture—Sozkhwani, Marsiyakhwani, and Mahakhwani—I was first introduced to Mahakhwani by my aunt and maternal grandmother. My maternal grandmother, who was a well-known singer in Mustafabad, taught me how to practise this tradition,”shares Naqvi. The Naqvi family has long been bringing the religious tradition of soz and salaam to secular settings.

Sozkhwani, which commemorates the Karbala tragedy — a battle between truth and falsehood fought by a small group of 72 men, women, and children—resonates deeply within the Shia community. But its beauty lies in its ability to connect with others through moments of vulnerability. As Professor Brahma Prakash writes, “During mourning—crying with eyes and words—one realises that this could happen to anyone, and that brings a shared emotion.” It is not just the performative gesture that resonates, but also the musical tone that reminds people of a shared sense of being.

Naqvi, who has been training in Hindustani classical music for 13 years, says that the tradition of soz promotes syncretism, i.e. amalgamation of different schools of thought. “Sozkhwani compositions are based on ragas. Also, practices and poetry associated with Muharram promote a syncretic heritage. Some poets have even drawn parallels between the stories of the Mahabharata and Ramayana with that of Karbala.”

This article is by Prachi Satrawal