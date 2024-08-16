Know Your Devis, Kolkata 2024 edition

There are very few artistes across the world who can reprise life on screen as naturally as it happens in reality. Daminee Benny Basu is one of them. Raised on stage by two revered theatre practitioners — Asit and Bhadra Basu — Daminee has devised her life in such a clever way that she is never actually away from her art. She is either teaching students or acting. Her latest act as Sabitri Mondal in Indranil Roychowdhury’s debut Bengali web show Chotolok left the audience in awe. The gritty actor, who prefers quality over quantity, has also been seen in Kaushik Ganguly’s hit films, Ardhangini and Jesthoputro, as well as Indrasis Acharya’s Parcel. Thoroughly trained in the Eric Morris System of Beyond-Method acting, by Eric Morris himself, in Hollywood, Daminee is accredited by the International Coaching Federation and is a guest faculty at the National School of Drama, Delhi and IIM – Calcutta.