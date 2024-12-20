Here is a glimpse into Chennai’s most happening parties

It’s the week before Christmas, meaning everyone is officially in holiday mode. A slew of parties has begun around the city where we get to stuff our faces and truly indulge.
At Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road, the tree lighting ceremony was the perfect way to catch up with friends. We enjoyed a delicious array of bite-sized nibbles and mulled wine, while the kids went to town decorating gingerbread houses. After a few heartfelt speeches and all our favourite carols, the giant tree was lit to much applause.
Another highlight of my week was an event hosted by JITO Chennai Plus Ladies Wing, a special session with actor, singer, and mindfulness author Raageshwari. Raaga, as she is lovingly called, made quite the entrance, belting out one of her popular tunes and then proceeded to hold the audience in the palm of her hand as she masterfully moved from topic to topic. From prioritising mental health to leading a happy, healthy life to practicing mindfulness and balancing mental, emotional, and physical well-being, she certainly left us with food for thought. The audience got a chance to ask her questions, which was followed by a flury of selfies. Kudos to chairperson Shradha Surana and the team for a fabulous event.
On the fashion front, this week saw the launch of Tomorrow, a chic new space on Harrington Road. Guests were treated to a fun evening that included a fashion show by Karun Raman. Models showed off everything from avant-garde ensembles to streetwear. In attendance were some of the city’s fashion bloggers documenting it all with a keen eye. No surprise that our Instagram feeds were filled with fun snippets from the event. Most of the ladies snagged themselves outfits for the party and the travel season ahead.
Closing out the week were three launches, the first of which was Hushpurr, a women’s wellness products brand. Doing the honours was actor and social media personality Alya Manasa. The second was the launch of the 149th Naturals Signature Salon at Kolapakkam, with actor Sharanya Turadi inaugurating the space. The last one was Linen Club, in collaboration with Studio Bassam has opened an exclusive linen showroom on KNK Road, inaugurated by educationalist MVM Velmurugan. Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas filled with love and laughter. Catch you next week!