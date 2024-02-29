Paloma about town: Glamour and glitz

Many of the same faces were seen at the launch of Attrangi, at their flagship store in Alwarpet. Already a thriving business, popular with the ladies of Chennai, the brand saw droves of people walking in all day.

To show off their wide range of affordable jewellery, guests were treated to a fashion showcase with popular city faces on the runway. From bridal and cocktail wear, to party and everyday wear pieces, everyone loved the range on offer. They also customise sets and pieces according to the outfit or occasion. Saloni and Vidushi joined the models at the end, and loads of photos followed.

The jewellery trail continued at Bhima Gold Chennai along with a meet-and-greet with actress Pooja Hegde. She looked lovely in a flowy sari with a drool-worthy diamond necklace. The actress spent time with fans and customers, and spoke about her favourite pieces. She also had lots of kind words for the family behind the brand.

And rounding out the events but keeping with this week’s theme was a weaver’s festival by Stories in Silk, titled Dum Dum Dum Pee Pee Pee. Known for its collection of silk saris, Stories in Silk aims to bridge the gap between the traditional and the contemporary world by bringing the art of weaving into the limelight. The fest saw the convergence of select master weavers from Kanchipuram, along with celebrated artisans from across Tamil Nadu, showcasing exclusive collections at weaver’s prices. These skilled craftsmen showcased not only their latest designs but also engaged in an open dialogue with guests, sharing insights into the meticulous process of weaving a silk sari, from the initial thread spinning to the final embellishment. In addition to the sari exhibit, the fest had a thiruvizha atmosphere complete with food and beverage stalls. Guests got to have a truly immersive experience.