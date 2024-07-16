Tripura man Bapi Debnath (Neel) becomes the first Bengali to reach Everest base camp on a cycle

Tripura’s Agartala-born Bapi Debnath (Neel), who has stayed in Kolkata for the last few years and works at the theatre group, A Bong Positive, reached the Everest base camp from Kolkata, on a bicycle on Sunday, July 14, and created a world record. Bapi became the first Bengali cyclist, 3rd Indian and 8th in the world to achieve this feat.

On Sunday, Bapi shared a video message from the base camp sharing the details about his journey. He started his journey on May 21, on a single-gear cycle and reached Everest from Kolkata via Benaras, Ayodhya, Sonauli Border, Kathmandu and Namche Bazar on July 14 at 10.55 am IST.

“I have dedicated this journey to my father. I never knew or expected that I could create a world record. I came to know this from the officials at the checkpoints and the base camp after completing it. And this record is for my homelands Tripura and Kolkata, and to all Bengalis across the globe.”

He, on the video, also thanked South Tripura Youth and his mentor Sanjay Sinha to be with him and supporting him throughout.