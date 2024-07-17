Celebrity hairstylist Jordan Tabakman launches his luxury salon brand in Hyderabad

Celebrity hairstylist Jordan Tabakman, the man behind the stunning looks of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, and many Bollywood celebrities, recently expanded his luxury salon brand, TBC, to Hyderabad. This launch is in collaboration with Big Boss fame VJ Sunny. We had the opportunity to chat with the Australian hairdresser about the Hyderabad launch and the grooming industry.

Talking about the partnership with Sunny and the grooming industry in India, Jordan Tabakman said, “Partnering with Sunny in Hyderabad for the first salon was very exciting. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring an international brand to India and showcase unique styles that haven’t been seen here before. The grooming industry has boomed in India and other countries. Coming from Australia, it’s a vibrant industry with many thriving salons. Our special techniques and niche approaches are different from what’s done in India, setting us apart. With 1.4 billion people in India, there’s a significant opportunity to uplift the industry and introduce new styles.”

He emphasised that TBC is set to become the salon of choice for Hyderabadis. “We live in a world where social media is so powerful. You can see the work our stylists are doing, and they are very professional and skilled. Every client will receive high-quality service and leave very happy. This is going to be their salon of choice.”

Jordan also shared advice for aspiring stylists. “The biggest tip I can give to stylists is we launch TBC salons with our academies. Find a place that will teach you not only good technical skills but also life skills, that’s why we’ve come to India. We run many salons in Australia where we help our staff achieve their goals. Working for a brand where the owners are in touch with what each stylist does, helping them improve in techniques like colouring, cutting, and styling, is essential. Make sure you get into a good place that can teach you a lot.”

Sharing his experience in Hyderabad, Jordan said, “It’s the most calming place in India for me. Every time I come here, it’s very relaxing and stress-free compared to other chaotic cities. The food in Hyderabad is my favourite. Sunny has taken us to a few lunch spots, and I’ve never had better food in my life.”

VJ Sunny, sharing his perspective, added, “I have always been a fan of modern hair styling. Hyderabad has many salons, but there should be one focused on styling. Jordan, an expert in the barber club, and his father, an expert in women’s styling, have both joined us in Hyderabad. This collaboration, The Barber Club X The Beauty Club, was my dream. After winning Big Boss and saving the prize money, I finally started this venture. Hyderabad will now see revolutionary hair trends.”