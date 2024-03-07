Paloma about town: Food, shopping and art

I feel like we’ve spent most of this week stuck to our phones, tuned into the happenings in Jamnagar. From Rihanna’s performance to who wore what, there was no escaping it. Our social media feeds were positively flooded with content that you’d really have to be living under a rock to not have come across it in some form or the other. I’m not too shy to admit, I fully indulged, and why not. We’re all allowed our guilty pleasures from time to time.

Meanwhile, back in Chennai, it was the usual mixed bag of a week with shopping, food and art. Party animals welcomed yet another new spot, Tapasme, a Euro-Asian fusion restaurant. The launch saw a mix of popular faces and the blogger brigade, all excited to try the new menu. One of the highlights were the cocktails, the menu curated specially by mixologists from London.