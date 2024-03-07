Society

Paloma about town: Food, shopping and art

The week gone by
Narayan Lakshman and Paloma
I feel like we’ve spent most of this week stuck to our phones, tuned into the happenings in Jamnagar. From Rihanna’s performance to who wore what, there was no escaping it. Our social media feeds were positively flooded with content that you’d really have to be living under a rock to not have come across it in some form or the other. I’m not too shy to admit, I fully indulged, and why not. We’re all allowed our guilty pleasures from time to time.  

Meanwhile, back in Chennai, it was the usual mixed bag of a week with shopping, food and art. Party animals welcomed yet another new spot, Tapasme, a Euro-Asian fusion restaurant. The launch saw a mix of popular faces and the blogger brigade, all excited to try the new menu. One of the highlights were the cocktails, the menu curated specially by mixologists from London. 

Sripal Jain, Nitesh Jain and Donesh Jain
Sanjeev and Sameer
BALA CHANDER & SANGEETHA
Arshiya
Arthi Punajbi
Deepasri
Gopinath Ravi and Priya
Jasleen
Karthik Murali
Madhuri
Nighat Ayesha
Nishat
Pallavi Pearl
Pavitra Acharya
Ramya and Mehndi
Ranjitha and Ranjith
Roohi Rahima
Saranya
Vikram and Samyuktha
Yashika Anand
This week also saw an exclusive preview of the Burberry Spring Summer Collection by Daniel Lee. The showing, which took place at Bhola & Blond at The Slate hotel, saw city’s swish set in attendance. Everyone was in the mood for a little shopping, from a range of apparel to the signature tote bags. Although the ladies did seem to be in the mood for smaller sized bags and ones which could be worn cross body. Our next stop was at Makoba for a slightly different gathering, Chennai’s first Pen show. Makoba showcased the largest collection of pens from the best brands in the world. With over 200 varieties, the price ranged from Rs 2,000 to a staggering Rs 18,99,995!

The final event in this week’s round up was The Zen of Art, an exhibition of paintings by Narayan Lakshman at CP Art Centre. The show was inaugurated by Christopher Hodges, U S Consul General, Chennai, and was well attended by a mixed crowd. Inspired by V S Gaitonde, Laxman Shrestha, Gerhard Richter and Claude Monet, Narayan’s abstract works seek to create spaces of meditative silence and reflective light, even as they delight the viewer with a wondrous interplay of bright colours. It’s not surprising that many of the pieces were snapped up on the opening night.

