Akira Toriyama, the creator of ‘Dragon Ball’ series, passes away at 68

The studio fondly looked back upon Toriyama’s creative journey spanning over 45 years. “He has left many manga titles and works of art to this world,” it said.

The legendary manga artist who was born in 1955 began sketching at a very young age. Although his association with the manga industry began when he was 23, he rose to fame with Dr. Slump, before going on to create Dragon Ball which became his most popular work.

In 1981, he went on to win the Shogakukan Manga Award for best shōnen manga with Dr. Slump.