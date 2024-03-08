Akira Toriyama, the creator of ‘Dragon Ball’ series, passes away at 68

Akira Toriyama, the legendary manga artist renowned for Dragon Ball, passed away on March 1
Bird Studio, the manga company founded by Toriyama, released an official statement informing that the artist suffered from acute subdural hematoma.
“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” the statement read.
The studio fondly looked back upon Toriyama’s creative journey spanning over 45 years. “He has left many manga titles and works of art to this world,” it said.
The legendary manga artist who was born in 1955 began sketching at a very young age. Although his association with the manga industry began when he was 23, he rose to fame with Dr. Slump, before going on to create Dragon Ball which became his most popular work.
In 1981, he went on to win the Shogakukan Manga Award for best shōnen manga with Dr. Slump.
Additionally, Toriyama also worked as a character designer for multiple video games including Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon and the Dragon Quest series.
Condolences have been pouring in from fans and artists from all over the world.
Bird Studio informed that a funeral service has been held with the artist’s close family and that there has been no decision on a commemorative gathering yet.
Akira Toriyama is survived by his spouse Yoshimi Kato and two children.
