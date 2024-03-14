Paloma About Town: Women’s day out

Women’s day celebrations rang loud across the city with a multitude of events this week. I celebrated with Young Indians, the Chennai Chapter, getting to be part of a panel discussion on Empowering Women: Stories of Leadership and Triumph. The event, which took place at the atrium of Phoenix MarketCity, saw not just ladies in attendance. A fact that I was happy to note. My fellow panelists included Dr Prithika Chary, Dr Srimathy Kesan and Meena Chabbria, quite diverse in terms of professions but it made for an even more interesting chat. The talk covered everything from struggles the previous generation of women faced in the years gone by, to funny anecdotes from across the board.

Meanwhile, at the same venue, things were being kicked into high gear, literally, with a Women’s Day bike rally featuring over 60 women bikers, who took to the streets. The diverse array of participants showcased an impressive collection of bikes, including racer bikes, adventure models, and electric vehicles by BNC Motors and other prominent sports brands. At Naturals, it was a different type of celebration with the launch of music video Women of Power, crafted by an all-female team. The project features Sterlin Nithya in charge of music and direction, Khatija Rahman as singer, and Lavita Lobo as lyricist. The anthem highlights a woman’s journey from financial struggles to entrepreneurship and the empowering music video aims to inspire women, reflecting their resilience and determination to overcome career breaks, pursue entrepreneurship, and achieve success.