Paloma about town: Health wave hits city

We’ve been seeing a theme emerge of late, with not one but three gyms launching just this week alone. Our timelines are flooded with workout videos and healthy recipes, and fitness trainers are the celebrities of the season. Stark Revolution opened its doors in Anna Nagar and saw a packed launch day. Guests got to pick from a range of trial classes with animal flow, zumba, yoga and boxing on offer. There was enthusiastic participation across the board and an extra packed zumba class. People walked in all through the day, and loved the look of the new space. We saw the entire spectrum of fitness buffs from athletes and trainers to the blogger brigade. Healthy nibbles made their way around, and a special shout out to the chocolate protein milkshake. Yum. Adding to the fun was the functional fitness Rush challenge where a lucky winner scored a free annual membership.
Across town at Mylapore, the launch of Empowerise was underway. Bringing together luxury and fitness, the new space offers a host of one-of-a-kind activities like the bungee workout, aerial yoga, rock climbing and taekwondo. Everyone turned up in their workout wear and it was great to see entire families in attendance. Safe to say, the bungee workout was a big hit with the adults, while the kids loved the rock climbing. The third gym launch was the FIT59 Fitness Studio at Tambaram inaugurated by actor Harish Uthaman. With a comprehensive approach, the studio has a huge team working to make sure you get the best out of your fitness journey.
Continuing in a similar vibe was the first anniversary celebrations of Golfer’s Edge, Chennai’s premier indoor golfing centre on Eldams road. The event was fun, with loads of exciting activities and, of course, a shared love of golf. Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of golf, trying their hand at the sport and experiencing the thrill firsthand. The highlight of the event was the chance to play on Asia’s first Protee VX golf simulator, which added an element of competition to the festivities. In attendance were popular city faces, sports enthusiasts, close friends and well-wishers.
As a nice mid-week break, we were invited by model and stylist Mehndi Jashnani to Da Milano for a preview of their spring summer 2024 collection. It was an evening of all things pretty at Express Avenue mall, with lots of beautiful faces, flowers and a fun collection. We picked our favourites and it was a tough competition between the neutrals and the pop colours. Everyone left with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a special goodie bag.
Adding a dash of sparkle to the week was the launch of Avira Diamonds’ new store at Express Avenue mall. Doing the honours was Dwayne Bravo, former Trinidadian cricketer and current bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings, in the presence of Suresh Jain, founder and MD of Avira Diamonds. No surprises that the crowd thronged to get a glimpse of the popular cricketer.
This is just the beginning, the cricket craze has taken over the city with the usual mad rush for autographs, selfies and tickets. The ‘Yellove’ is in full force as fans pull out all stops for the boys in yellow. It’s going to be an interesting season ahead. Let’s wait and watch.