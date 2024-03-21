Paloma about town: Health wave hits city

Continuing in a similar vibe was the first anniversary celebrations of Golfer’s Edge, Chennai’s premier indoor golfing centre on Eldams road. The event was fun, with loads of exciting activities and, of course, a shared love of golf. Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of golf, trying their hand at the sport and experiencing the thrill firsthand. The highlight of the event was the chance to play on Asia’s first Protee VX golf simulator, which added an element of competition to the festivities. In attendance were popular city faces, sports enthusiasts, close friends and well-wishers.

As a nice mid-week break, we were invited by model and stylist Mehndi Jashnani to Da Milano for a preview of their spring summer 2024 collection. It was an evening of all things pretty at Express Avenue mall, with lots of beautiful faces, flowers and a fun collection. We picked our favourites and it was a tough competition between the neutrals and the pop colours. Everyone left with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a special goodie bag.

Adding a dash of sparkle to the week was the launch of Avira Diamonds’ new store at Express Avenue mall. Doing the honours was Dwayne Bravo, former Trinidadian cricketer and current bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings, in the presence of Suresh Jain, founder and MD of Avira Diamonds. No surprises that the crowd thronged to get a glimpse of the popular cricketer.

This is just the beginning, the cricket craze has taken over the city with the usual mad rush for autographs, selfies and tickets. The ‘Yellove’ is in full force as fans pull out all stops for the boys in yellow. It’s going to be an interesting season ahead. Let’s wait and watch.