A social circle on wheels

Biking for adventure

SG began Angels and Roadsters in 2022 when he had hit rock bottom. He was “deeply hurting” at the time so to keep his mind off it and find a recreational activity, he decided to solo motorcycle across India. “While riding, I shouted, screamed, and thought about what I was doing wrong with my life. On my way back to Delhi, I crossed Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, and finally reached Varanasi. In the spiritual realm of Varanasi, I felt I got all the answers,” he says.

As biking healed him, he thought it could work for others too. “When you ride for a long distance, the helmet knows your stories. You can introspect. It can clear your head, unlike a car road trip where you can get distracted by music, the outside surroundings, the company. I want to give people a thrilling avocation and a feeling of belongingness! This is why we do biking in groups,” SG adds.

Joining a biking community has, indeed, healed many. Gaurav Chopra, 26, who has a trucking business, was popping high blood pressure tablets to deal with work pressures. “But since joining the group, I’ve been happy! I take no tablets. I feel no matter what, my community will be with me even if friends or family abandon me during trying times,” says Gaurav, a marshall of the community who is tasked to ensure that rides reach their destinations safely.