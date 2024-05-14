Of rugby and other rough tackles

Rugby to the rescue

Khan’s journey began in Jamia Nagar when he was in the 11th standard. In spite of his parents’ efforts to send him to an ICSE-board school, he struggled to fit in, leading to frustration and drug abuse. “I came from a ghetto, so it was very difficult for me to blend in. So, I started substance abuse and became a bully because I didn’t have a way to channel my frustration,” Khan recalls.

Delhi Hurricanes, a rugby club, introduced rugby at his school around the same time, when his sports teacher suggested he join the team. Rugby’s aggressive nature allowed Khan to channel his frustration. Khan was mentored by none other than Nasser Hussain, the former captain of the national Rugby Union team. “My entire focus shifted. Even though rugby is very aggressive, it teaches you self-control; this helped me get rid of my drug problem,” he says.

Khan soon qualified for the under-19 trials, winning gold in the 60th National School Games Rugby Tournament in 2015. His achievements led to his representing the national rugby team and securing another gold in the 83rd All India South Asia Rugby Championship in 2016. “My friends were impressed, and I no longer felt the need to fit in. They spoke highly of me. They began introducing me at their workplaces,” he recalls.