British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India Andrew Fleming on his love for Kolkata

He has been to more than 117 countries so far and has watched over 4,000 football matches in over 874 stadiums. That’s Andrew Fleming for you. The British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India, loves his football as much as he cherishes art and culture. A die-hard foodie with an inexhaustible appetite for marvels of architecture, Andrew originally joined the British Civil Service in 1986 and has held a wide variety of roles in the UK and abroad. He has lived in Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria for most part of his life, but has worked on international policy issues in many parts of the world that took him to about 117 nations to date. Before arriving to Kolkata on November 8 last year, he served as British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 5 years, and then as Officer on Special Temporary Duty in Bengaluru before a spending a few months in London where he supported the visit of Indian Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for the King’s Coronation

As he completes half a year in Kolkata, we have a hearty chat with Andrew on his stint here so far.

Excerpts.