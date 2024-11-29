Here's a glimpse into most happening parties in Chennai

From feasts to anniversaries, here’s how the city let loose this week
Upasana
Upasana

Flavour fiesta

Chef Damu
Chef Damu

Recently, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts, launched the second edition of Thalaivan Virunthu which showcases the genius of Chef Damu. Along with a lavish dinner buffet, the event featured 'Chef's Theatre'- an interactive hands-on cooking lessons extravaganza for the guests by the Chef himself.

Sheetharam
Sheetharam
Anand
Anand
Anusha Manian & Karpagavalli Palani
Anusha Manian & Karpagavalli Palani
Vaishali Dhanda
Vaishali Dhanda
Rajalakshmi
Rajalakshmi

Marking milestones

Arasu
Arasu

The city's favourite bar, The Living Room, in Anna Nagar recently celebrated a vibrant fourth anniversary. The event brought together friends and family to share a bountiful feast, reflect on blessings and strengthen relationships. The founder, Kamal, along with the co-owner, Raj, hosted a cocktail party too, called Customer Appreciation Day in line with this year's Thanksgiving. Indulge gives you a glimpse into the event.

Raj, Kamal and Kamalakannan
Raj, Kamal and Kamalakannan
Bhaviya and Swetha Chawla
Bhaviya and Swetha Chawla
Kiran Hein and Parvathi Hein
Kiran Hein and Parvathi Hein

