Here's a glimpse into most happening parties in Chennai

Recently, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts, launched the second edition of Thalaivan Virunthu which showcases the genius of Chef Damu. Along with a lavish dinner buffet, the event featured 'Chef's Theatre'- an interactive hands-on cooking lessons extravaganza for the guests by the Chef himself.
The city's favourite bar, The Living Room, in Anna Nagar recently celebrated a vibrant fourth anniversary. The event brought together friends and family to share a bountiful feast, reflect on blessings and strengthen relationships. The founder, Kamal, along with the co-owner, Raj, hosted a cocktail party too, called Customer Appreciation Day in line with this year's Thanksgiving. Indulge gives you a glimpse into the event.