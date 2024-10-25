Diwali party games that will light up your festivities!

Diwali is not just about lights, sweets, and prayers; it’s also a time to bond with loved ones through exciting, laughter-filled games. From word challenges to strategy and bluffing, here’s a line-up of entertaining Diwali games for every age group that’s sure to keep your celebration buzzing. Gather your family, friends, and let the games begin!
Game type: Word building
Bring a unique twist to wordplay with TailSpin, where each word you form must end with letters from the previous word’s ‘tail’. Add in Scorechanger and Gamechanger cards for extra spice – like doubling your score, switching words, or stopping others in their tracks. TailSpin is perfect for everyone from kids to grandparents, making it the ideal game to play as you wait for the fireworks to start.
INR 600. Available online.
Game type: Bluffing and strategy
In Spicy, players channel their inner ‘top cat’ to play a clever, spicy card bluffing game! Announce your card with confidence, but feel free to bend the truth – just beware of sharp-eyed opponents who might call you out. With three flavours of “hot” to test your wits and bluffing skills, this quick-paced game will leave you and your friends in fits of laughter as you try to keep your cool.
INR 699. Available online.
Game type: Comedy and satire
For those who love humour with a twist, Cards vs Sanskaar is a hilarious Indian spin on the popular 'Cards Against Humanity'. Pick a black card with prompts like, ‘What does Sharmaji’s son excel in?’ and match it with witty orange card punchlines like ‘Fake accents’ or ‘An argument with Arnab’. It’s a lighthearted and laugh-out-loud game that promises endless entertainment at any Diwali gathering.
INR 1550. Available online.
Game type: Guessing and charades
If you’re in the mood for a party game, Monikers is a crowd favourite where players guess famous people or characters through descriptions and impressions. The catch? Each round limits you: first, you can say anything, then only one word, and finally, it’s pure charades. Bring out your acting skills and wittiness to win this hilarious guessing game, perfect for larger groups.
INR 78832. Available online
Game type: Strategy and timing
Step into the hustle and bustle of a local Indian fair with Chai Garam, where you run a tea stall, or tapri, competing to serve the best tea to a demanding crowd. Blend your best recipes, serve customers swiftly, and climb the popularity ladder. Ideal for recreating the real essence of a mela, Chai Garam is a thrilling race to become the top tea vendor with all the flavour of India.
INR 2899. Available online.
Game type: Strategy and politics
Enter the world of politics with SHASN, where you’ll take on the role of a political leader facing ethical dilemmas, resource management, and campaign strategies to win a national election. Answer challenging policy questions, win over voters, and outmanoeuvre your opponents in this gripping game of strategy that is bound to spark lively debates and alliances.
INR 3499. Available online.
Game type: Traditional strategy
Travel back in time with Chopad, a traditional Indian board game known to be a favourite among royalty. Featuring the intricate Rabari embroidery from Gujarat, this handcrafted set adds cultural richness to your Diwali. Guide your pieces across the board with skill and intelligence – just as it was once played in the Mughal courts – and see if you have what it takes to claim victory in this age-old classic.
INR 4250. Available online.