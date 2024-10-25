Diwali party games that will light up your festivities!

Game type: Bluffing and strategy

In Spicy, players channel their inner ‘top cat’ to play a clever, spicy card bluffing game! Announce your card with confidence, but feel free to bend the truth – just beware of sharp-eyed opponents who might call you out. With three flavours of “hot” to test your wits and bluffing skills, this quick-paced game will leave you and your friends in fits of laughter as you try to keep your cool.

INR 699. Available online.