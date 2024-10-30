Maid of steel

In the early hours of dawn, when the world is only waking up from its slumber, the clank of pans and the sound of running water ring out from the only-lit corners of otherwise quiet houses. Three women are engaged in washing utensils and cooking in their respective kitchens.

One is clad in a saree and her ‘workspace’ resembles the ones straight out of the black-and-white films of yore. The resemblance is stark, save, of course, for plumbing. The second is an older woman who is seen meticulously preparing her morning tea. The third woman is visibly busy, preparing breakfast and lunch and packing them for her kids.

After finishing up their work, and during the brief time they have to get ready, the women throw glances at a camera to narrate their story.

The first woman introduces herself as Karthika. She pays great attention to dressing and makes sure she looks well. The second woman, wearing a lungi and blouse, is Komalam. She is 72 and has been working since she was 16. The third woman is Vasantha, who has been working for the past 25 years.

Soon, they set out for work. Their job: as housemaids. Karthika enters a nearby house through the backdoor and proceeds to wash the utensils and other chores, the same kind of work she had just finished at her home.

The only difference is this time, both the house and kitchen are bigger and modern looking.