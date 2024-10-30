Maid of steel

In the early hours of dawn, when the world is only waking up from its slumber, the clank of pans and the sound of running water ring out from the only-lit corners of otherwise quiet houses. Three women are engaged in washing utensils and cooking in their respective kitchens.
One is clad in a saree and her ‘workspace’ resembles the ones straight out of the black-and-white films of yore. The resemblance is stark, save, of course, for plumbing. The second is an older woman who is seen meticulously preparing her morning tea. The third woman is visibly busy, preparing breakfast and lunch and packing them for her kids.
After finishing up their work, and during the brief time they have to get ready, the women throw glances at a camera to narrate their story.
The first woman introduces herself as Karthika. She pays great attention to dressing and makes sure she looks well. The second woman, wearing a lungi and blouse, is Komalam. She is 72 and has been working since she was 16. The third woman is Vasantha, who has been working for the past 25 years.
Soon, they set out for work. Their job: as housemaids. Karthika enters a nearby house through the backdoor and proceeds to wash the utensils and other chores, the same kind of work she had just finished at her home.
The only difference is this time, both the house and kitchen are bigger and modern looking.
This is Saree and Scrub, a documentary by youngsters Vishnu Mohan and Devendu which lays bare the lives of these three women — three housemaids — who work hard both at home and at others’ homes to support their families.
“At the time, we were searching for ideas for our college project. Since my mother works as a maid, we decided to do a story that brought to the fore the lives and struggles of maids,” Vishnu tells TNIE.
Saree and Scrub is an expanded version of this six-minute short, which features bytes of these women rather than a full-fledged exploration of the hardships that maids face. In it, the three women recall their past and individual experiences, most of them shrouded in the shadows of verbal abuse and discrimination.
Karthika talks about her teen years, working at the house of a doctor. She recalls how the drivers who used to work there always made her uncomfortable. But the 14-year-old was keen to help her mother run the household and earn money. Those days, she wasn’t aware of the importance of education, and nor was there anyone to explain it to her. Soon, she followed in her mother’s footsteps and started working as a maid.
It’s a similar story for Komalam and Vasantha. They too started this job very young, to support their families. “It’s like a cycle. They are continuing what their mothers did — the same job, the same lives, the same struggles. Now, all of them want to end the cycle here. They want their kids to get good education and a job in the organised sector,” Vishnu says.
He remembers his younger days when his mother too was struggling to balance both her home and the demanding job. “Their struggles were both physical and mental due to the monotonous nature of their job and the discrimination they face,” explains Vishnu, who yearns to be a filmmaker.
In the expanded version, emphasis is also given to the women’s homes; small but lived in.
“It’s not as spick-and-span as the houses they work at because these women don’t necessarily have the time to arrange things aesthetically. After preparing breakfast, lunch, and finishing the usual chores, they rush to other homes for work. When they return, what awaits them is even more work,” Devendu says.
The duo researched extensively before beginning work on the documentary. First, they interviewed around 20 women working as maids and studied their personal lives and their neighbourhoods.
“However, not many were ready to speak up in front of the camera fearing that they would lose their jobs. Karthika, Komalam and Vasantha had varied experiences to share,” says Devendu, who’s currently pursuing a Masters programme in journalism.
All these 20 women, the directors say, had one common wish. “They all wanted a union to represent them and address the issues they face. In the documentary, they talk about the verbal abuses they experience every day. From their workplaces, during commutes, in hospitals and markets. People see them and treat them differently when they learn about their occupation,” Vishnu says.
The other major issue is the uncertainty of the future. Devendu highlights the story of Komalam. Though 72, she is still forced to work.
“If she stops, she will have no means to support herself. She never married and lives alone. The only income she gets is from her work. There is no pension she can avail. So, she works,” Devendu says.
Saree and Scrub sensitively treats its subjects, giving them space to speak and express their thoughts. The women also appear comfortable on camera.
“We showed the final footage first to my mother. She could understand and relate. Then, to the chechimaar cast for the documentary. They were proud and their eyes welled up,” Vishnu says.
Saree and Scrub was first screened at the Chetana Film Festival in Thrissur, where it won the Best Documentary Award. The film also won the Pulari Film Award in the capital city. It will soon be released to the public through Pa. Ranjith’s YouTube channel, the duo says.
The three women are proud of themselves, for being able to take care of their family and for keeping a job. However, they also pose several questions in Saree and Scrub.
Isn’t our job important? Isn’t cleaning bathrooms necessary? Then, why do people who employ us treat us like untouchables?
Why, the women asks, does the world ignore us?
(Written by Krishna P S)